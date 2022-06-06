I Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, condotti da Tayshia Adams, andati in onda subito dopo, e hanno celebrato i momenti più sbalorditivi, senza regole e pieni di drammi dei reality. Domani, martedì 7 giungo dalle 21.10 sarà possibile, in Italia, vedere le repliche di entrambi gli show nelle versioni sottotitolate su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). Invece su MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) andranno nuovamente in onda mercoledì 8 giugno alle 21.30.
Di seguito, dopo le foto postate su Instagram da Vanessa Hudgens, trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards e dei Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED:
I VINCITORI DEGLI MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2022:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
WINNER: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
WINNER: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (presented by SONIC® Drive-In) *SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY*
Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “Million to One”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
COMEDIC GENIUS
Jack Black
GENERATION AWARD
Jennifer Lopez
LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI NOMINATI PER I “MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED”:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
WINNER: Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
WINNER: Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
WINNER: The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
WINNER: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
REALITY ROYALTY
Bethenny Frankel
Cosa ne pensate? Se siete iscritti a BadTaste+ potete dire la vostra nello spazio dei commenti qua sotto!
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.