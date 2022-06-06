Glisi sono tenuti qualche ora fa e sono stati condotti da Vanessa Hudgens. Durante l’evento sono state premiate le più grandi e brillanti star del cinema e della televisione in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles.

I Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, condotti da Tayshia Adams, andati in onda subito dopo, e hanno celebrato i momenti più sbalorditivi, senza regole e pieni di drammi dei reality. Domani, martedì 7 giungo dalle 21.10 sarà possibile, in Italia, vedere le repliche di entrambi gli show nelle versioni sottotitolate su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). Invece su MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) andranno nuovamente in onda mercoledì 8 giugno alle 21.30.

Di seguito, dopo le foto postate su Instagram da Vanessa Hudgens, trovate l’elenco completo dei vincitori degli MTV Movie & TV Awards e dei Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED:

I VINCITORI DEGLI MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2022:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

WINNER: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (presented by SONIC® Drive-In) *SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY*

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

COMEDIC GENIUS

Jack Black

GENERATION AWARD

Jennifer Lopez

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI NOMINATI PER I “MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED”:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

WINNER: The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

WINNER: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

REALITY ROYALTY

Bethenny Frankel

