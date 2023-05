Everyone’s favorite substitute teacher, @KeeganMKey, took home today’s D-Rew’s Award of the Day! 🍎 @DrewBarrymore hosts the #MTVAwards THIS Sunday at 8/7c on @MTV. Don’t miss it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/kNDKHdw4dM

— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 3, 2023