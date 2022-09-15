Nope, un documentario di quasi un ora tra i contenuti extra dell’edizione home video

Nope
di Jordan Peele
11 agosto 2022 al cinema
Nope, film scritto e diretto da Jordan Peele sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti in Dvd, Blu-ray e 4K UHD dal 25 ottobre e in Digital HD dal 20 ottobre.
Per l’occasione la Universal ha diffuso online i primi dettagli sui contenuti extra delle vari edizioni che comprendono anche un documentario sul making of di quasi un ora.
Ecco la lista dei contenuti speciali:
- Shadows: The Making of Nope – Unpack the meaning of Nope with Jordan Peele. Secrets are revealed with this 56-minute immersion exploring the film’s unanswered questions, taking you on an intimate journey inside every aspect of production and offering a detailed look at Peele’s revolutionary filmmaking process.
- Deleted Scenes – Watch five unreleased scenes from Nope
- Gag Reel – A highlight reel of bloopers and outtakes featuring main cast
- Call Him Jean Jacket – The object of the Haywood siblings’ fascination is an entity known only as “Jean Jacket.” Filmmakers provide insights into the conception, design, and execution of this mysterious organism.
- Mystery Man of Muybridge – A deep dive into The Horse in Motion by Eadweard Muybridge, its relationship to the Haywoods, and how it relates to the larger themes in Nope.
