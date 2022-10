Ritorno al futuro: Il musical, Christopher Lloyd passa il testimone al nuovo Doc Brown in uno spot

If you're gonna celebrate #BackToTheFutureDay, why not do it with some style… and an official Broadway announcement?! ⚡

Set your destination date to June 30th, 2023 because @BTTFBway is arriving on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, with @rogerbartoffic as Doc. pic.twitter.com/xUZywKfUZN

— Back To The Future Broadway (@BTTFBway) October 21, 2022