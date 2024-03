The @Cinema4Gaza charity auction will be launching on April 2 to support Medical Aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Rewards to bid on include:

• A bedtime story Zoom with Tilda Swinton.

• Signed memorabilia from Dr Who, Downton Abbey and Ghosts.

• A perfect porridge Zoom… pic.twitter.com/gegbIctxho

