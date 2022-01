We are deeply saddened to report that Seabiscuit movie star POPCORN DEELITES (24) died this morning. A 17-year OF resident, his paddock-mate for all of those years, Special Ring, is devastated, as are we. Pops will always be a shining star in our hearts. Photos @battles_laura pic.twitter.com/sqkdOstCTs

