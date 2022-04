It's truly incredible to see Robert Eggers working on such a large scale with #TheNorthman

As visually stunning as Eggers' past work, and his entire cast is tremendous, especially Alexander Skarsgård, who is an absolute beast.

Plus, Willem Dafoe being weird and fart jokes! pic.twitter.com/Ee2RSHAAwl

— Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) April 5, 2022