The Rock fa gli auguri di buon compleanno a una signora di 103 anni

Life moves fast, but this is our reminder to slow down and enjoy

Every. Single. Moment.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANDMA GROVER!! A beautiful and inspiring 103!! We’re all grateful you were born and love the Rock doll!! I’m mean “action figure” cos you know I’m a tough guy 😍❤️ DJ https://t.co/yiMp723Uyj

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2022