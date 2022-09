Top Gun: Maverick, Jon Hamm ha riservato una calorosa accoglienza ai giovani attori sul set

As soon as we got to San Diego to shoot TG:Maverick, Jon Hamm treated all the “young guns” to dinner and let us know his trailer door was always open for advice or sports games.

Hamm is a great teammate and this reminds me how cool it is to watch a legend put skin in the game. https://t.co/YOG0omWb0d

— Glen Powell (@glenpowell) September 23, 2022