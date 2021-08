Needed to add that James has been my hero since my college days.

As a South East Asian kid from a conventional middle class family who doesn’t exactly encourage artistic endeavors ( i.e blowing up heads, smearing fake blood) his rise from SAW inspired alot of us SEA genre doofus. pic.twitter.com/3YAkbiJnUU

— Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) August 29, 2021