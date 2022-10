Whoopi Goldberg risponde a una recensione del suo film Till: “Non indossavo imbottiture per apparire più grassa”

.@WhoopiGoldberg speaks on the importance of her film 'Till,' which premiered at New York Film Festival, and she addresses a claim that she wore a fat suit in the film.

"You should know that was not a fat suit," she says. "Just comment on the acting."

