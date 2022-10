Doctor Who: la foto dei costumi di David Tennant e Catherine Tate svela nuovi dettagli

The TARDIS has landed at @MCMComicCon in London! 🔷✨

Head on over to the #DoctorWho stand to get your first up-close look at the costumes worn by the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble in the upcoming specials! pic.twitter.com/b7NWdyFqcO

— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 28, 2022