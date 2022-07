Kazuki Takahashi (real name Kazuo Takahashi), creator of the popular franchise "Yu-Gi-Oh!" passes away at 60.

The Japan Coast Guard found the manga creator off the coast of Nago city in Okinawa on the morning of Wednesday, July 6.https://t.co/0QmBz042Z3 pic.twitter.com/rnbrB7hCIj

— PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 7, 2022