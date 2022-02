It’s your lucky day, Dylan G. (played by @ZachCherryGmail) is taking you on a tour inside the Lumon office. The lobby is the first thing you’d see when you begin your day. #Severance https://t.co/Voc7j29sEw pic.twitter.com/MKO8v0wQQ9

— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) February 20, 2022