The Boys ironizza sulla nuova piattaforma streaming di Warner Bros Discovery annunciando Vought++

Vought is bringing your streaming together in one, fairly easy-to-use app. VTV+, VNN+ and VSN+ are now part of Vought++! It’s plus-plus, for only an additional $29.99 per month. Rewatch Dawn of the Seven with the guys, dive in to Property Flippers with the gals, plus more! pic.twitter.com/C4PRORD7m4

— Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 5, 2022