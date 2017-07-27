Dopo la nostra lunga diretta live blogging, ecco la lista completa dei film che sono stati annunciati alla 74esima edizione del Festival di Venezia, che si terrà dal 30 agosto al 9 settembre.

Più tardi vi proporremo il nostro commento!

 

VENEZIA 74 – Concorso

  • HUMAN FLOW
    by AI WEIWEI
    Germany, USA / 140’
  • MOTHER!
    by DARREN ARONOFSKY starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris
    USA / 120’
  • SUBURBICON
    by GEORGE CLOONEYstarring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Oscar Isaac
    USA / 104’
  • THE SHAPE OF WATER
    by GUILLERMO DEL TORO starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer
    USA / 119’
  • L’INSULTE
    by ZIAD DOUEIRI starring Adel Karam, Kamel El Basha, Camille Salameh, Rita Hayek
    France, Lebanon / 110’
  • LA VILLA
    by ROBERT GUÉDIGUIAN​​ starring Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan, Jacques Boudet, Anaïs Demoustier, Robinson Stévenin
    France / 107’
  • LEAN ON PETE
    by ANDREW HAIGH starring Charlie Plummer, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny
    Great Britain / 121
  • MEKTOUB, MY LOVE: CANTO UNO
    by ABDELLATIF KECHICHEstarring Shain Boumedine, Ophélie Baufle, Salim Kechiouche, Lou Luttiau, Alexia Chardard, HafsiaHerzi
    France, Italy / 180’
  • SANDOME NO SATSUJIN (THE THIRD MURDER)
    by KOREEDA HIROKAZU starring Fukuyama Masaharu, Yakusho ji, Hirose Suzu
    Japan / 124
  • JUSQU’À LA GARDE
    by XAVIER LEGRAND​​ starring Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria, Mathilde Auneveux, Saadia Bentaïeb
    France / 90’
  • AMMORE E MALAVITA
    by MANETTI Bros.starring Giampaolo Morelli, Serena Rossi, Claudia Gerini, Carlo Buccirosso
    Italy / 133’
  • FOXTROT
    by SAMUEL MAOZ​​ starring Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler, Yonatan Shiray
    Israel, Germany, France, Switzerland / 113’
  • THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
    by MARTIN McDONAGHstarring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, John Hawkes, Peter Dinklage
    Great Britain / 110’
  • HANNAH
    by ANDREA PALLAORO​​ starring Charlotte Rampling, André Wilms
    Italy, Belgium, France / 95’
  • DOWNSIZING
    by ALEXANDER PAYNE starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig
    USA / 140’
  • JIA NIAN HUA (ANGELS WEAR WHITE)
    by VIVIAN QUstarring Wen Qi, Zhou Meijun, Shi Ke, Geng Le, Liu Weiwei, Peng Jing
    China, France / 107’
  • UNA FAMIGLIA
    by SEBASTIANO RISOstarring Micaela Ramazzotti, Patrick Bruel
    Italy / 105’
  • FIRST REFORMED
    by PAUL SCHRADERstarring Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Cedric Kyles
    USA / 108’
  • SWEET COUNTRY
    by WARWICK THORNTON​​ starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, Thomas M. Wright
    Australia / 112
  • THE LEISURE SEEKER
    by PAOLO VIRZÌ starring Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland
    Italy / 112’
  • EX LIBRIS – THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY
    by FREDERICK WISEMAN
    USA / 197’

ORIZZONTI

  • NAPADID SHODAN (DISAPPEARANCE)
    by ALI ASGARI
    starring Sadaf Asgari, Amir Reza Ranjbaran, Nafiseh Zare, Sahar Sotoodeh
    Iran, Qatar / 89’
  • ESPÈCES MENACÉES
    by GILLES BOURDOS
    starring Alice Isaaz, Vincent Rottiers, Grégory Gadebois, Suzanne Clément
    France, Belgium / 105’
  • THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR
    by NANCY BUIRSKI
    USA / 91’
  • CANIBA
    by LUCIEN CASTAING-TAYLOR, VERENA PARAVEL
    France / 90’
  • LES BIENHEUREUX
    by SOFIA DJAMA
    starring Sami Bouajila, Nadia Kaci, Amine Lansari, Lyna Khoudri / France, Belgium / 102’
  • MARVIN
    by ANNE FONTAINE
    starring Finnegan Oldfield, Isabelle Huppert, Grégory Gadebois, Vincent Macaigne
    France / 115’
  • INVISIBLE
    by PABLO GIORGELLI
    starring Mora Arenillas, Mara Bestelli, Diego Cremonesi
    Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Germany / 87’
  • BRUTTI E CATTIVI
    by COSIMO GOMEZ
    starring Claudio Santamaria, Marco D’Amore, Sara Serraiocco / Italy, France / 87’
  • HA BEN DOD (THE COUSIN)
    by TZAHI GRAD
    starring Ala Dakka, Tzahi Grad, Osnat Fishman / Israel / 92’
  • HA EDUT (THE TESTAMENT)
    by AMICHAI GREENBERG
    starring Ori Pfeffer, Rivka Gur, Hagit Dasberg Shamul, Ori Yaniv / Israel, Austria / 91’
  • BEDOUNE TARIKH, BEDOUNE EMZA (NO DATE, NO SIGNATURE)
    by VAHID JALILVAND
    starring Amir Agha’ee, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Hediyeh Tehrani, Sa’eed Dakh
    Iran / 104’
  • LOS VERSOS DEL OLVIDO
    by ALIREZA KHATAMI
    starring Juan Margallo, Tomas Del Estal, Manuel Moron, Itziar Aizpuru
    France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile / 92’
  • LA NUIT OÙ J’AI NAGÉ – OYOGISUGITA YORU
    by DAMIEN MANIVEL, IGARASHI KOHEI
    starring Kogawa Takara, Kogawa Keiki, Kogawa Takashi, Kogawa Chisato
    France, Japan / 79’
  • NICO, 1988
    by SUSANNA NICCHIARELLI
    starring Tryne Dyrholm, John Gordon Sinclair, Anamaria Marinca, Sandor Funtek
    Italy, Belgium / 93’
  • KRIEG
    by RICK OSTERMANN
    starring Ulrich Matthes, Barbara Auer / Germany / 93’
  • WEST OF SUNSHINE
    by JASON RAFTOPOULOS
    starring Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Kat Stewart, Tony Nikolakopoulos, Arthur Angel
    Australia / 78’
  • GATTA CENERENTOLA
    by ALESSANDRO RAK, IVAN CAPPIELLO, MARINO GUARNIERI, DARIO SANSONE
    Animation film / Italy / 86’
  • UNDIR TRÉNU (UNDER THE TREE)
    by HAFSTEINN GUNNAR SIGURÐSSON
    starring Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir / Iceland, Denmark, Poland, Germany / 89’
  • LA VITA IN COMUNE
    by EDOARDO WINSPEARE
    starring Gustavo Caputo, Antonio Carluccio, Claudio Giangreco, Celeste Casciaro
    Italy / 110’

ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS

  • APIA (ARIA)
    by MYRSINI ARISTIDOU
    starring Chryssa Platsatoura, Yannis Stankoglou, Audrey Giacomini, Takis Spyridakis
    Cyprus, France / 13’
  • BY THE POOL
    by LAURYNAS BAREISA
    starring Karolina Kildaité, Danas Kavaliauskas, Karolina Maksvityte / Lithuania / 16’
  • GROS CHAGRIN
    by CÉLINE DEVAUX
    starring Swann Arlaud, Victoire Du Bois / France / 15’
  • LAGI SENANG JAGA SEKANDANG LEMBU (IT’S EASIER TO RAISE CATTLE)
    by AMANDA NELL EU
    starring Sharifah Aryana Binti Syed Zainal Rashid, Sofia Sabri / Malaysia / 18’
  • ASTROMETAL
    by EFTHIMIS KOSEMUND SANIDIS
    starring Mihalis Sarantis, Thalia Papacosta, Yiannis Niarros / Greece / 15’
  • THE KNIFE SALESMAN
    by MICHAEL LEONARD, JAMIE HELMER
    starring Syd Brisbane, Dana Miltins / Australia / 10’
  • TIERRA MOJADA
    by JUAN SEBASTIAN MESA BEDOYA
    starring Yeison García Tascon, Marco Tulio Vásquez Yagarí, Barbara Panchí Saigama
    Colombia / 17’
  • MENINAS FORMICIDA
    by JOÃO PAULO MIRANDA MARÍA
    starring Amanda Araújo, Tatiana Pinheiro Ribeiro, Bruna Andrade / France, Brazil / 12’
  • L’OMBRA DELLA SPOSA
    by ALESSANDRA PESCETTA
    starring Fabrizio Buttiglieri, Marco Canzoneri, Giuseppe Lo Piccolo, Angela Ribaudo
    Italy / 11’
  • AWASARN SOUND MAN (DEATH OF THE SOUND MAN)
    by SORAYOS PRAPAPAN
    starring Chalermrat Kaweewattana, Nattapong Pipattanasub / Thailand, Myanmar / 16’
  • HIMINN OPINN
    by GABRIEL SANSON, CLYDE GATES
    starring Tristan Tessier, Judith Williquet, Jonathan Pryce / Belgium / 19’
  • MON AMOUR, MON AMI
    by ADRIANO VALERIO
    Italy / 15’

ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS – FUORI CONCORSO

  • FUTURO PROSSIMO
    by SALVATORE MEREU
    starring Rachel Akimbi, Mojo Kuti, Francesco Vesta / Italy / 18’
  • 8TH CONTINENT
    by YORGOS ZOIS
    starring Pavlos Iordanopoulos / Greece / 11’

FUORI CONCORSO

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • CASA D’ALTRI
    by GIANNI AMELIO
    Italy / 16’
  • MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER 3D
    by JOHN LANDIS
    starring Michael Jackson, Ola Ray / USA / 14’
  • MAKING OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER
    by JERRY KRAMER
    starring Michael Jackson / USA (1983) / 45’

FICTION

  • OUR SOULS AT NIGHT
    by RITESH BATRA
    starring Jane Fonda, Robert Redford / USA / 101’
  • IL SIGNOR ROTPETER
    by ANTONIETTA DE LILLO
    starring Marina Confalone / Italy / 37’
  • VICTORIA & ABDUL
    by STEPHEN FREARS
    starring Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard / Great Britain / 149’
  • LA MÉLODIE
    by RACHID HAMI
    starring Kad Merad, Samir Guesmi, Renély Alfred, Youssouf Gueye / France / 102’
    OUTRAGE CODA
    by KITANO TAKESHI
    starring Beat Takeshi, Nishida Toshiyuki / Japan / 104’
  • LOVING PABLO
    by FERNANDO LEÓN DE ARANOA
    starring Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard / Spain, Bulgaria / 123’
  • ZAMA
    by LUCRECIA MARTEL
    starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Minujín
    Argentina, Brazil / 115’
  • WORMWOOD
    by ERROL MORRIS
    starring Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban / miniseries, six episodes / USA / 300’
  • DIVA!
    by FRANCESCO PATIERNO
    starring Barbora Bobulova, Anita Caprioli, Carolina Crescentini, Silvia D’Amico, Isabella Ferrari, Carlotta Natoli, Greta Scarano, Anna Foglietta, Michele Riondino / Italy / 75’
  • LE FIDÈLE
    by MICHAËL R. ROSKAM
    starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos / Belgium, France, Netherlands / 130’
  • IL COLORE NASCOSTO DELLE COSE
    by SILVIO SOLDINI
    starring Valeria Golino, Adriano Giannini, Arianna Scommegna, Laura Adriani
    Italy, Switzerland / 115’
  • THE PRIVATE LIFE OF A MODERN WOMAN
    by JAMES TOBACK
    starring Sienna Miller, Alec Baldwin, Charles Grodin, Colleen Camp, Carl Icahn / USA / 71’
  • BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99
    by S. CRAIG ZAHLER
    starring Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Udo Kier / USA / 132’

NON-FICTION

  • CUBA AND THE CAMERAMAN
    by JON ALPERT
    USA / 113’
  • MY GENERATION
    by DAVID BATTY
    with Michael Caine / Great Britain / 85’
  • PIAZZA VITTORIO
    by ABEL FERRARA
    Italy / 82’
  • THE DEVIL AND FATHER AMORTH
    by WILLIAM FRIEDKIN
    USA / 68’
  • THIS IS CONGO
    by DANIEL McCABE
    Congo / 91’
  • RYUICHI SAKAMOTO: CODA
    by STEPHEN NOMURA SCHIBLE
    USA, Japan / 100’
  • JIM & ANDY: THE GREAT BEYOND. THE STORY OF JIM CARREY, ANDY KAUFMAN AND TONY CLIFTON
    by CHRIS SMITH
    USA, Canada / 90’
  • HAPPY WINTER
    by GIOVANNI TOTARO
    Italy / 91’

LEONE DEL FUTURO – PREMIO OPERA PRIMA “LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS”

  • Xavier LEGRAND, Jusqu’à la garde (France) (Venezia 74)
  • Ali ASGARI, Napadid shodan (Disappearance) (Iran, Qatar) (Orizzonti)
  • Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (France, Belgium) (Orizzonti)
  • Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Italy, France) (Orizzonti)
  • Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Israel, Austria) (Orizzonti)
  • Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile) (Orizzonti)
  • Jason RAFTOPOULOS, West of Sunshine (Australia) (Orizzonti)
  • Annika BERG, Forever 13 (Denmark) (SIC)
  • Natalia GARAGIOLA, Temporada de caza (Argentina, USA, France, Germany, Qatar) (SIC)
  • Silvia LUZI, Luca BELLINO, Il cratere (Italy) (SIC)
  • Bertrand MANDICO, Les garçons sauvages (France) (SIC)
  • Helena WITTMANN, DRIFT (Germany) (SIC)
  • Katharina WYSS, Sarah joue un loup garou (Switzerland, Germany) (SIC)
  • Emre YEKSAN, Körfez (The Gulf) (Germany, Greece) (SIC)
  • Valentina PEDICINI, Where the Shadows Fall (Italy) (Venice Days)
  • Sara FORESTIER, M (France) (Venice Days)

VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY

CONCORSO

  • MELITA
    by NICOLÁS ALCALÁ
    Animation film / USA / 24’ / Oculus Stand Up
  • LA CAMERA INSABBIATA
    by LAURIE ANDERSON, HUANG HSIN-CHIEN
    Animation film / USA / 20’ / Installation
  • THE LAST GOODBYE
    by GABO ARORA
    USA / 20’ / Installation
  • MY NAME IS PETER STILLMAN
    by LYSANDER ASHTON, LEO WARNER
    Animation film / Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up
  • ALICE, THE VIRTUAL REALITY PLAY
    by MATHIAS CHELEBOURG
    with Robin Berry, Josh Jefferies / France / 20’ / Installation
  • ARDEN’S WAKE (EXPANDED)
    by EUGENE YK CHUNG
    Animation film / USA / 16’ / Oculus Stand Up
  • GREENLAND MELTING
    by NONNY DE LA PEÑA
    USA / 11’ / Vive Stand Up
  • DONGDUCHEON (BLOODLESS)
    by GINA KIM
    South Korea, USA / 12’ / VR Theater
  • NOTHING HAPPENS
    by URI KRANOT, MICHELLE KRANOT
    Animation film / Denmark, France / 14’ / Vive Stand Up
  • SHI MENG LAO REN (THE DREAM COLLECTOR)
    by MI LI
    Animation film / China / 11’ / Oculus Stand Up
  • SNATCH VR HEIST EXPERIENCE
    by RAFAEL PAVÓN, NICOLÁS ALCALÁ
    with Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor
    USA / 5’ / Installation
  • NEFERTITI
    by RICHARD MILLS, KIM-LEIGH PONTIN
    Animation film / Great Britain / 15’ / Vive Stand Up
  • PROXIMA
    by MATHIEU PRADAT
    with Adde Fabrice, Djaga Maud, Denis Guillaume / France / 9’ / VR Theater
  • CHUANG (IN THE PICTURES)
    by QING SHAO
    Animation film / China / 5’ / VR Theater
  • DISPATCH
    by EDWARD ROBLES
    Animation film / USA, Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up
  • THE ARGOS FILE
    by JOSEMA ROIG
    with Joshua Furtado, Matthew Amerman, April Fritz, Jamie Slovon / USA / 4’ / VR Theater
  • GOMORRA VR – WE OWN THE STREETS
    by ENRICO ROSATI
    with Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Fabio De Caro / Italy / 14’ / VR Theater
  • DRAW ME CLOSE, CHAPTERS 1-2
    by JORDAN TANNAHILL
    Canada, Great Britain / 15’ / Installation
  • JIA ZAI LANRE SI (THE DESERTED)
    by TSAI MING-LIANG
    with Lee Kang-sheng, Chen Shiang-chyi, Lu Yi-ching, Yin Shin / Taiwan / 55’ / VR Theater
  • I SAW THE FUTURE
    by FRANÇOIS VAUTIER
    France / 5’ / VR Theater
  • HVER SIN STILHED (SEPARATE SILENCES)
    by DAVID WEDEL
    with Elias Munk, Sine Lindstorff Kjeldsen, Marcus Aurelius Christensen, Anna Nøhr Tolstrup, Erik Engedal Christensen / Denmark / 17’ / Installation
  • FREE WHALE
    by ZHANG PEIBIN
    Animation film / China / 7’ / Oculus Stand Up

Biennale College Cinema – VR

FUORI CONCORSO

  • CHROMATICA
    by FLAVIO COSTA / producer: LAURA CATALANO
    with Camilla Diana, Christian Burruano / Italy / 17’ / VR Theater
  • DENOISE (BEAUTIFUL THINGS)
    by GIORGIO FERRERO / producer: FEDERICO BIASIN
    with Van Quattro, Danilo Tribunal, Andrea Pavoni Belli, Vito Mirizzi / Italy / 12’ / VR Theater
  • ON/OFF
    by CAMILLE DUVELLEROY, ISABELLE FOUCRIER / producer: LAURENT DURET
    France / 10’ / VR Theater

Venice Production Bridge – VR

FUORI CONCORSO

  • SENS – PART 1
    by CHARLES AYATS, MARC-ANTOINE MATHIEU
    Animation film / France / 10’ / VR Theater
  • ALTERATION
    by JEROME BLANQUET
    Fiction / France / 16’ / VR Theater
  • NAIVE NEW BEATERS “HEAL TOMORROW”
    by ROMAIN CHASSAING
    Music Video / Great Britain / 4’ / VR Theater
  • MULE
    by GUY SHEMERDINE
    Fiction / USA / 6’ / VR Theater

Best of VR

FUORI CONCORSO

  • DEAR ANGELICA
    by SASCHKA UNSELD
    Animation film / USA / 13’ / Oculus Stand Up
  • MIYUBI
    di FÉLIX LAJEUNESSE, PAUL RAPHÄEL
    with Owen Vaccaro, P.J. Byrne, Richard Riehle, Emily Bergl, Ted Sutherland, Tatum Kensington Bailey, Lindsay Arnold, Noah Crawford, Jeff Goldblum
    Canada / 40’ / VR Theater

PROIEZIONI SPECIALI

  • LA LUNGA STRADA DEL RITORNO
    by ALESSANDRO BLASETTI
    Italy (1962) / 130’
  • BARBIANA ’65 LA LEZIONE DI DON MILANI
    by ALESSANDRO G.A. D’ALESSANDRO
    Italy / 62’
  • LIEVITO MADRE – LE RAGAZZE DEL SECOLO SCORSO
    by CONCITA DE GREGORIO, ESMERALDA CALABRIA
    Italy / 60’

CINEMA NEL GIARDINO

  • MANUEL
    by DARIO ALBERTINI
    starring Andrea Lattanzi, Giulia Elettra Gorietti, Francesca Antonelli, Raffaella Rea / Italy / 97’
  • CONTROFIGURA
    by RÄ DI MARTINO
    starring Valeria Golino, Filippo Timi, Corrado Sassi, Nadia Kounda, Younes Bouab
    Italy, France, Switzerland, Morocco / 75’
  • WOODSHOCK
    by KATE MULLEAVY, LAURA MULLEAVY
    starring Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbaek, Joe Cole, Stephan Duvall / USA / 116’
  • NATO A CASAL DI PRINCIPE
    by BRUNO OLIVIERO
    starring Alessio Lapice, Massimiliano Gallo, Donatella Finocchiaro, Lucia Sardo, Antonio Pennarella / Italy, Spain / 96’
  • SUBURRA – LA SERIE
    by MICHELE PLACIDO, ANDREA MOLAIOLI, GIUSEPPE CAPOTONDI
    starring Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Eduardo Valdarnini, Francesco Acquaroli, Filippo Nigro, Claudia Gerini / Italy / 100’
  • TUEURS
    by FRANÇOIS TROUKENS, JEAN-FRANÇOIS HENSGENS
    starring Olivier Gourmet, Lubna Azabal, Kevin Janssens, Bouli Lanners / Belgium, France / 86’

 

PAESI RAPPRESENTATI

 

ARGENTINA
Lucrecia MARTEL, Zama (Out of Competition)
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

AUSTRALIA
Warwick THORNTON, Sweet Country (Venezia 74)
Jason RAFTOPOULOS, West of Sunshine (Orizzonti)
Michael LEONARD, Jamie HELMER, The Knife Salesman (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Alena LODKINA, Strange Colours (Biennale College – Cinema)

AUSTRIA
Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Orizzonti)

BELGIUM
Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)
Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)
Gilles BOURDOS, Espèces Menacées (Orizzonti)
Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (Orizzonti)
Susanna NICCHIARELLI, Nico, 1988 (Orizzonti – Opening Film)
Gabriel SANSON, Clyde GATES, Himinn Opinn (Orizzonti – Short Films)
François TROUKENS, Jean-François HENSGENS, Tueurs (Cinema nel giardino)

BRAZIL
Lucrecia MARTEL, Zama (Out of Competition)
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
João Paulo MIRANDA MARÌA, Meninas formicida (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

BULGARIA
Fernando LEÓN DE ARANOA, Loving Pablo (Out of Competition)

 

CANADA
Chris SMITH, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton (Out of Competition)
Félix LAJEUNESSE, Paul RAPHÄEL, Miyubi (Venice VR – Best of VR)
Jordan TANNAHILL, Draw Me Close, Chapters 1-2 (Venice VR)

CHILE
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)

CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN
Vivian QU, Jia nian hua (Angels Wear White) (Venezia 74)
MI Li, Shi meng lao ren (The Dream Collector) (Venice VR)
QING Shao, Chuang (In the Pictures) (Venice VR)
TSAI Ming-liang, Jia zai lanre si (The Deserted) (Venice VR)
ZHANG Peibin, Free Whale (Venice VR)

COLOMBIA
Juan Sebastian MESA BEDOYA, Tierra mojada (Orizzonti – Short Films)

CONGO
Daniel McCABE, This is Congo (Out of Competition)

CYPRUS
Myrsini ARISTIDOU, Apia (Aria) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

DENMARK
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
Uri KRANOT, Michelle KRANOT, Nothing Happens (Venice VR)
David WEDEL, Hver Sin Stilhed (Separate Silences) (Venice VR)

FRANCE
Ziad DOUEIRI, L’insulte (Venezia 74)
Robert GUÉDIGUIAN, La villa (Venezia 74)
Abdellatif KECHICHE, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (Venezia 74)
Xavier LEGRAND, Jusqu’à la garde (Venezia 74)
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)
Vivian QU, Jia nian hua (Angels Wear White) (Venezia 74)
Rachid HAMI, La mélodie (Out of Competition)
Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)
Gilles BOURDOS, Espèces Menacées (Orizzonti)
Lucien CASTAING-TAYLOR, Verena PARAVEL, Caniba (Orizzonti)
Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (Orizzonti)
Anne FONTAINE, Marvin (Orizzonti)
Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Orizzonti)
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)
Damien MANIVEL, IGARASHI Kohei, La nuit où j’ai nagé – Oyogisugita yoru (Orizzonti)
Myrsini ARISTIDOU, Apia (Aria) (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Céline DEVAUX, Gros Chagrin (Orizzonti – Short Films)
João Paulo MIRANDA MARÌA, Meninas formicida (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
François TROUKENS, Jean-François HENSGENS, Tueurs (Cinema nel giardino)
Charles AYATS, Marc Antoine MATHIEU, Sens – Part 1 (Venice VR – VPB)
Jerome BLANQUET, Alteration (Venice VR – VPB)
Mathias CHELEBOURG, Alice, The Virtual Reality Play (Venice VR)
Camille DUVELLEROY, Isabelle FOUCRIER, ON/OFF (Venice VR – BCC)
Uri KRANOT, Michelle KRANOT, Nothing Happens (Venice VR)
Mathieu PRADAT, Proxima (Venice VR)
François VAUTIER, I Saw The Future (Venice VR)
Selma Jean DELL’OLIO, La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Emmanuel HAMON, L’Utopie des images de la Révolution russe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

GERMANY
AI Weiwei, Human Flow (Venezia 74)
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)
Rick OSTERMANN, Krieg (Orizzonti)
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
Elwira NIEWIERA, The Prince and the Dybbuk (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Boris HARS-TSCHACHOTIN, This is the War Room! (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

GREAT BRITAIN
Andrew HAIGH, Lean on Pete (Venezia 74)
Martin McDONAGH, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Venezia 74)
David BATTY, My Generation (Out of Competition)
Stephen FREARS, Victoria & Abdul (Out of Competition)
Lysander ASHTON, Leo WARNER, My Name Is Peter Stillman (Venice VR)
Romain CHASSAING, Naive New Beaters “Heal Tomorrow” (Venice VR – VPB)
Richard MILLS, Kim-Leigh PONTIN, Nefertiti (Venice VR)
Edward ROBLES, Dispatch (Venice VR)
Jordan TANNAHILL, Draw Me Close, Chapters 1-2 (Venice VR)

GREECE
Efthimis KOSEMUND SANIDIS, Astrometal (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Yorgos ZOIS, 8TH Continent (Orizzonti – Short Films – Out of Competition)

IRAN
Ali ASGARI, Napadid Shodan (Disappearance) (Orizzonti)
Vahid JALILVAND, Bedoune tarikh, bedoune emza (No Date, No Signature) (Orizzonti)

ISLAND
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)

ISRAEL
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Tzahi GRAD, Ha Ben Dod (The Cousin) (Orizzonti)
Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Orizzonti)

ITALY
Abdellatif KECHICHE, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (Venezia 74)
MANETTI Bros., Ammore e malavita (Venezia 74)
Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)
Sebastiano RISO, Una famiglia (Venezia 74)
Paolo VIRZÌ, The Leisure Seeker (Venezia 74)
Gianni AMELIO, Casa d’altri (Out of Competition – Special Event)
Antonietta DE LILLO, Il signor Rotpeter (Out of Competition)
Abel FERRARA, Piazza Vittorio (Out of Competition)
Francesco PATIERNO, Diva! (Out of Competition)
Silvio SOLDINI, Il colore nascosto delle cose (Out of Competition)
Giovanni TOTARO, Happy Winter (Out of Competition)
Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Orizzonti)
Susanna NICCHIARELLI, Nico, 1988 (Orizzonti – Opening Film)
Alessandro RAK, Ivan CAPPIELLO, Marino GUARNIERI, Dario SANSONE, Gatta Cenerentola (Orizzonti)
Edoardo WINSPEARE, La vita in comune (Orizzonti)
Salvatore MEREU, Futuro prossimo (Orizzonti – Short Films – Out of Competition)
Alessandra PESCETTA, L’ombra della sposa (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Adriano VALERIO, Mon amour, mon ami (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Dario ALBERTINI, Manuel (Cinema nel giardino)
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
Bruno OLIVIERO, Nato a Casal di Principe (Cinema nel giardino)
Michele PLACIDO, Andrea MOLAIOLI, Giuseppe CAPOTONDI, Suburra – La Serie (Cinema nel giardino)
Flavio COSTA, Chromatica (Venice VR – BCC)
Giorgio FERRERO, Denoise (Beautiful Things) (Venice VR – BCC)
Enrico ROSATI, Gomorra VR – We Own The Streets (Venice VR)
Giorgio FERRERO, Beautiful Things (Biennale College – Cinema)
Stefano CONSIGLIO, Evviva Giuseppe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Selma Jean DELL’OLIO, La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Mario SESTI, La voce di Fantozzi (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Alessandro G.A. D’ALESSANDRO, Barbiana ’65 la lezione di Don Milani (Special Screenings)
Concita DE GREGORIO, Esmeralda CALABRIA, Lievito madre – Le ragazze del secolo scorso (Special Screenings)

JAPAN
KOREEDA Hirokazu, Sandome no satsujin (The Third Murder) (Venezia 74)
KITANO Takeshi, OUTRAGE CODA (Out of Competition – Closing Film)
Stephen NOMURA SCHIBLE, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Out of Competition)
Damien MANIVEL, IGARASHI Kohei, La nuit où j’ai nagé – Oyogisugita yoru (Orizzonti)

LEBANON
Ziad DOUEIRI, L’insulte (Venezia 74)
Mazen KHALED, Shaheed (Martyr) (Biennale College – Cinema)

LITHUANIA
Laurynas BAREISA, By the Pool (Orizzonti – Short Films)

MALAYSIA
Amanda Nell EU, Lagi Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu (It’s Easier to Raise Cattle) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

MOROCCO
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)

MYANMAR
Sorayos PRAPAPAN, Awasarn Sound Man (Death of the Sound Man) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

NETHERLANDS
Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)

POLAND
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
Elwira NIEWIERA, The Prince and the Dybbuk (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

QATAR
Ali ASGARI, Napadid Shodan (Disappearance) (Orizzonti)

SOUTH KOREA
Gina KIM, Dongducheon (Bloodless) (Venice VR)

SPAIN
Fernando LEÓN DE ARANOA, Loving Pablo (Out of Competition)
Bruno OLIVIERO, Nato a Casal di Principe (Cinema nel giardino)
Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

 

SWITZERLAND
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Silvio SOLDINI, Il colore nascosto delle cose (Out of Competition)
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
Stefano CONSIGLIO, Evviva Giuseppe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

THAILANDIA
Sorayos PRAPAPAN, Awasarn Sound Man (Death of the Sound Man) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

UNITED STATES
AI Weiwei, Human Flow (Venezia 74)
Darren ARONOFSKY, mother! (Venezia 74)
George CLOONEY, Suburbicon (Venezia 74)
Guillermo DEL TORO, The Shape of Water (Venezia 74)
Alexander PAYNE, Downsizing (Venezia 74 – Opening Film)
Paul SCHRADER, First Reformed (Venezia 74)
Frederick WISEMAN, EX LIBRIS – The New York Public Library (Venezia 74)
Jon ALPERT, Cuba and the Cameraman (Out of Competition)
Ritesh BATRA, Our Souls at Night (Out of Competition)
William FRIEDKIN, The Devil and Father Amorth (Out of Competition)
Jerry KRAMER, Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller (Out of Competition – Special Event)
John LANDIS, Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D (Out of Competition – Special Event)
Errol MORRIS, Wormwood (Out of Competition)
Stephen NOMURA SCHIBLE, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Out of Competition)
Chris SMITH, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton (Out of Competition)
James TOBACK, The Private Life of a Modern Woman (Out of Competition)
S. Craig ZAHLER, Brawl in Cell Block 99 (Out of Competition)
Nancy BUIRSKI, The Rape of Recy Taylor (Orizzonti)
Kate MULLEAVY, Laura MULLEAVY, Woodshock (Cinema nel giardino)
Nicolás ALCALÁ, MELITA (Venice VR)
Laurie ANDERSON, HUANG Hsin-chien, La camera insabbiata (Venice VR)
Gabo ARORA, The Last Goodbye (Venice VR)
Eugene YK CHUNG, Arden’s Wake (Expanded) (Venice VR)
Nonny DE LA PEÑA, Greenland Melting (Venice VR)
Gina KIM, Dongducheon (Bloodless) (Venice VR)
Rafael PAVÓN, Nicolás ALCALÁ, Snatch VR Heist Experience (Venice VR)
Edward ROBLES, Dispatch (Venice VR)
Josema ROIG, The Argos File (Venice VR)
Guy SHEMERDINE, Mule (Venice VR – VPB)
Saschka UNSELD, Dear Angelica (Venice VR – Best of)

URUGUAY
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)

 

La 74. Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica, diretta da Alberto Barbera e organizzata dalla Biennale di Venezia presieduta da Paolo Baratta, si terrà dal 30 agosto – 9 settembre 2017.