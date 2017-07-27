Dopo la nostra lunga diretta live blogging , ecco la lista completa dei film che sono stati annunciati alla 74esima edizione del Festival di Venezia, che si terrà dal 30 agosto al 9 settembre.

Più tardi vi proporremo il nostro commento!

VENEZIA 74 – Concorso

HUMAN FLOW

by AI WEIWEI ​

Germany , USA / 140’

​ MOTHER!

by DARREN ARONOFSKY starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem , Michelle Pfeiffer , Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris

USA / 120’

SUBURBICON

by GEORGE CLOONEY ​ starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe , Oscar Isaac

USA / 104’

​ THE SHAPE OF WATER

by GUILLERMO DEL TORO starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg , Octavia Spencer

USA / 119’

L’INSULTE

by ZIAD DOUEIRI starring Adel Karam, Kamel El Basha, Camille Salameh, Rita Hayek

France , Lebanon / 110’

LA VILLA

by ROBERT GUÉDIGUIAN ​​ starring Ariane Ascaride , Jean-Pierre Darroussin , Gérard Meylan , Jacques Boudet , Anaïs Demoustier , Robinson Stévenin

France / 107’

​​ LEAN ON PETE ​

by ANDREW HAIGH starring Charlie Plummer, Steve Buscemi , Chloë Sevigny

Great Britain / 121 ’



MEKTOUB, MY LOVE: CANTO UNO

by ABDELLATIF KECHICHE ​ starring Shain Boumedine , Ophélie Baufle , Salim Kechiouche , Lou Luttiau , Alexia Chardard , Hafsia Herzi

France , Italy / 180’

​ SANDOME NO SATSUJIN (THE THIRD MURDER)

by KOREEDA HIROKAZU starring Fukuyama Masaharu , Yakusho Kō ji , Hirose Suzu

Japan / 124 ’



JUSQU’À LA GARDE

by XAVIER LEGRAND ​​ starring Denis Ménochet , Léa Drucker , Thomas Gioria , Math ilde Auneveux , Saadia Bentaïeb

France / 90’

​​ AMMORE E MALAVITA

by MANETTI Bros . ​ starring Giampaolo Morelli, Serena Rossi, Claudia Gerini, Carlo Buccirosso

Italy / 133’

​ FOXTROT

by SAMUEL MAOZ ​​ starring Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler, Yonatan Shiray

Israel , Germany , France , Switzerland / 113’

​​ THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

by MARTIN McDONAGH ​ starring Frances McDormand , Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, John Hawkes , Peter Dinklage

Great Britain / 110’

​ HANNAH

by ANDREA PALLAORO ​​ starring Charlotte Rampling , André Wilms

Italy , Belgium , France / 95’



​​ DOWNSIZING

by ALEXANDER PAYNE starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau , Kristen Wiig

USA / 140’



JIA NIAN HUA (ANGELS WEAR WHITE) ​

by VIVIAN QU ​ starring Wen Qi , Zhou Meijun , Shi Ke , Geng L e, Liu Weiwei , Peng Jing

China , France / 107’

​ UNA FAMIGLIA

by SEBASTIANO RISO ​ starring Micaela Ramazzotti , Patrick Bruel

Italy / 105’

​ FIRST REFORMED

by PAUL SCHRADER ​ starring Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried , Cedric Kyles

USA / 108’

​ SWEET COUNTRY

by WARWICK THORNTON ​​ starring Sam Nei l l , Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, Thomas M. Wright

Australia / 112 ’

​​ THE LEISURE SEEKER

by PAOLO VIRZÌ starring Helen Mirren , Donald Sutherland

Italy / 112’

EX LIBRIS – THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY

by FREDERICK WISEMAN ​

USA / 197’

ORIZZONTI

NAPADID SHODAN (DISAPPEARANCE)

by ALI ASGARI

starring Sadaf Asgari, Amir Reza Ranjbaran, Nafiseh Zare, Sahar Sotoodeh

Iran, Qatar / 89’

by ALI ASGARI starring Sadaf Asgari, Amir Reza Ranjbaran, Nafiseh Zare, Sahar Sotoodeh Iran, Qatar / 89’ ESPÈCES MENACÉES

by GILLES BOURDOS

starring Alice Isaaz, Vincent Rottiers, Grégory Gadebois, Suzanne Clément

France, Belgium / 105’

by GILLES BOURDOS starring Alice Isaaz, Vincent Rottiers, Grégory Gadebois, Suzanne Clément France, Belgium / 105’ THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR

by NANCY BUIRSKI

USA / 91’

by NANCY BUIRSKI USA / 91’ CANIBA

by LUCIEN CASTAING-TAYLOR, VERENA PARAVEL

France / 90’

by LUCIEN CASTAING-TAYLOR, VERENA PARAVEL France / 90’ LES BIENHEUREUX

by SOFIA DJAMA

starring Sami Bouajila, Nadia Kaci, Amine Lansari, Lyna Khoudri / France, Belgium / 102’

by SOFIA DJAMA starring Sami Bouajila, Nadia Kaci, Amine Lansari, Lyna Khoudri / France, Belgium / 102’ MARVIN

by ANNE FONTAINE

starring Finnegan Oldfield, Isabelle Huppert, Grégory Gadebois, Vincent Macaigne

France / 115’

by ANNE FONTAINE starring Finnegan Oldfield, Isabelle Huppert, Grégory Gadebois, Vincent Macaigne France / 115’ INVISIBLE

by PABLO GIORGELLI

starring Mora Arenillas, Mara Bestelli, Diego Cremonesi

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Germany / 87’

by PABLO GIORGELLI starring Mora Arenillas, Mara Bestelli, Diego Cremonesi Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Germany / 87’ BRUTTI E CATTIVI

by COSIMO GOMEZ

starring Claudio Santamaria, Marco D’Amore, Sara Serraiocco / Italy, France / 87’

by COSIMO GOMEZ starring Claudio Santamaria, Marco D’Amore, Sara Serraiocco / Italy, France / 87’ HA BEN DOD (THE COUSIN)

by TZAHI GRAD

starring Ala Dakka, Tzahi Grad, Osnat Fishman / Israel / 92’

by TZAHI GRAD starring Ala Dakka, Tzahi Grad, Osnat Fishman / Israel / 92’ HA EDUT (THE TESTAMENT)

by AMICHAI GREENBERG

starring Ori Pfeffer, Rivka Gur, Hagit Dasberg Shamul, Ori Yaniv / Israel, Austria / 91’

by AMICHAI GREENBERG starring Ori Pfeffer, Rivka Gur, Hagit Dasberg Shamul, Ori Yaniv / Israel, Austria / 91’ BEDOUNE TARIKH, BEDOUNE EMZA (NO DATE, NO SIGNATURE)

by VAHID JALILVAND

starring Amir Agha’ee, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Hediyeh Tehrani, Sa’eed Dakh

Iran / 104’

by VAHID JALILVAND starring Amir Agha’ee, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Hediyeh Tehrani, Sa’eed Dakh Iran / 104’ LOS VERSOS DEL OLVIDO

by ALIREZA KHATAMI

starring Juan Margallo, Tomas Del Estal, Manuel Moron, Itziar Aizpuru

France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile / 92’

by ALIREZA KHATAMI starring Juan Margallo, Tomas Del Estal, Manuel Moron, Itziar Aizpuru France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile / 92’ LA NUIT OÙ J’AI NAGÉ – OYOGISUGITA YORU

by DAMIEN MANIVEL, IGARASHI KOHEI

starring Kogawa Takara, Kogawa Keiki, Kogawa Takashi, Kogawa Chisato

France, Japan / 79’

by DAMIEN MANIVEL, IGARASHI KOHEI starring Kogawa Takara, Kogawa Keiki, Kogawa Takashi, Kogawa Chisato France, Japan / 79’ NICO, 1988

by SUSANNA NICCHIARELLI

starring Tryne Dyrholm, John Gordon Sinclair, Anamaria Marinca, Sandor Funtek

Italy, Belgium / 93’

by SUSANNA NICCHIARELLI starring Tryne Dyrholm, John Gordon Sinclair, Anamaria Marinca, Sandor Funtek Italy, Belgium / 93’ KRIEG

by RICK OSTERMANN

starring Ulrich Matthes, Barbara Auer / Germany / 93’

by RICK OSTERMANN starring Ulrich Matthes, Barbara Auer / Germany / 93’ WEST OF SUNSHINE

by JASON RAFTOPOULOS

starring Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Kat Stewart, Tony Nikolakopoulos, Arthur Angel

Australia / 78’

by JASON RAFTOPOULOS starring Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Kat Stewart, Tony Nikolakopoulos, Arthur Angel Australia / 78’ GATTA CENERENTOLA

by ALESSANDRO RAK, IVAN CAPPIELLO, MARINO GUARNIERI, DARIO SANSONE

Animation film / Italy / 86’

by ALESSANDRO RAK, IVAN CAPPIELLO, MARINO GUARNIERI, DARIO SANSONE Animation film / Italy / 86’ UNDIR TRÉNU (UNDER THE TREE)

by HAFSTEINN GUNNAR SIGURÐSSON

starring Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir / Iceland, Denmark, Poland, Germany / 89’

by HAFSTEINN GUNNAR SIGURÐSSON starring Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir / Iceland, Denmark, Poland, Germany / 89’ LA VITA IN COMUNE

by EDOARDO WINSPEARE

starring Gustavo Caputo, Antonio Carluccio, Claudio Giangreco, Celeste Casciaro

Italy / 110’

ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS

APIA (ARIA)

by MYRSINI ARISTIDOU

starring Chryssa Platsatoura, Yannis Stankoglou, Audrey Giacomini, Takis Spyridakis

Cyprus, France / 13’

by MYRSINI ARISTIDOU starring Chryssa Platsatoura, Yannis Stankoglou, Audrey Giacomini, Takis Spyridakis Cyprus, France / 13’ BY THE POOL

by LAURYNAS BAREISA

starring Karolina Kildaité, Danas Kavaliauskas, Karolina Maksvityte / Lithuania / 16’

by LAURYNAS BAREISA starring Karolina Kildaité, Danas Kavaliauskas, Karolina Maksvityte / Lithuania / 16’ GROS CHAGRIN

by CÉLINE DEVAUX

starring Swann Arlaud, Victoire Du Bois / France / 15’

by CÉLINE DEVAUX starring Swann Arlaud, Victoire Du Bois / France / 15’ LAGI SENANG JAGA SEKANDANG LEMBU (IT’S EASIER TO RAISE CATTLE)

by AMANDA NELL EU

starring Sharifah Aryana Binti Syed Zainal Rashid, Sofia Sabri / Malaysia / 18’

by AMANDA NELL EU starring Sharifah Aryana Binti Syed Zainal Rashid, Sofia Sabri / Malaysia / 18’ ASTROMETAL

by EFTHIMIS KOSEMUND SANIDIS

starring Mihalis Sarantis, Thalia Papacosta, Yiannis Niarros / Greece / 15’

by EFTHIMIS KOSEMUND SANIDIS starring Mihalis Sarantis, Thalia Papacosta, Yiannis Niarros / Greece / 15’ THE KNIFE SALESMAN

by MICHAEL LEONARD, JAMIE HELMER

starring Syd Brisbane, Dana Miltins / Australia / 10’

by MICHAEL LEONARD, JAMIE HELMER starring Syd Brisbane, Dana Miltins / Australia / 10’ TIERRA MOJADA

by JUAN SEBASTIAN MESA BEDOYA

starring Yeison García Tascon, Marco Tulio Vásquez Yagarí, Barbara Panchí Saigama

Colombia / 17’

by JUAN SEBASTIAN MESA BEDOYA starring Yeison García Tascon, Marco Tulio Vásquez Yagarí, Barbara Panchí Saigama Colombia / 17’ MENINAS FORMICIDA

by JOÃO PAULO MIRANDA MARÍA

starring Amanda Araújo, Tatiana Pinheiro Ribeiro, Bruna Andrade / France, Brazil / 12’

by JOÃO PAULO MIRANDA MARÍA starring Amanda Araújo, Tatiana Pinheiro Ribeiro, Bruna Andrade / France, Brazil / 12’ L’OMBRA DELLA SPOSA

by ALESSANDRA PESCETTA

starring Fabrizio Buttiglieri, Marco Canzoneri, Giuseppe Lo Piccolo, Angela Ribaudo

Italy / 11’

by ALESSANDRA PESCETTA starring Fabrizio Buttiglieri, Marco Canzoneri, Giuseppe Lo Piccolo, Angela Ribaudo Italy / 11’ AWASARN SOUND MAN (DEATH OF THE SOUND MAN)

by SORAYOS PRAPAPAN

starring Chalermrat Kaweewattana, Nattapong Pipattanasub / Thailand, Myanmar / 16’

by SORAYOS PRAPAPAN starring Chalermrat Kaweewattana, Nattapong Pipattanasub / Thailand, Myanmar / 16’ HIMINN OPINN

by GABRIEL SANSON, CLYDE GATES

starring Tristan Tessier, Judith Williquet, Jonathan Pryce / Belgium / 19’

by GABRIEL SANSON, CLYDE GATES starring Tristan Tessier, Judith Williquet, Jonathan Pryce / Belgium / 19’ MON AMOUR, MON AMI

by ADRIANO VALERIO

Italy / 15’

ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS – FUORI CONCORSO



FUTURO PROSSIMO

by SALVATORE MEREU

starring Rachel Akimbi, Mojo Kuti, Francesco Vesta / Italy / 18’

by SALVATORE MEREU starring Rachel Akimbi, Mojo Kuti, Francesco Vesta / Italy / 18’ 8TH CONTINENT

by YORGOS ZOIS

starring Pavlos Iordanopoulos / Greece / 11’

FUORI CONCORSO

SPECIAL EVENTS

CASA D’ALTRI

by GIANNI AMELIO

Italy / 16’

by GIANNI AMELIO Italy / 16’ MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER 3D

by JOHN LANDIS

starring Michael Jackson, Ola Ray / USA / 14’

by JOHN LANDIS starring Michael Jackson, Ola Ray / USA / 14’ MAKING OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER

by JERRY KRAMER

starring Michael Jackson / USA (1983) / 45’

FICTION

OUR SOULS AT NIGHT

by RITESH BATRA

starring Jane Fonda, Robert Redford / USA / 101’

by RITESH BATRA starring Jane Fonda, Robert Redford / USA / 101’ IL SIGNOR ROTPETER

by ANTONIETTA DE LILLO

starring Marina Confalone / Italy / 37’

by ANTONIETTA DE LILLO starring Marina Confalone / Italy / 37’ VICTORIA & ABDUL

by STEPHEN FREARS

starring Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard / Great Britain / 149’

by STEPHEN FREARS starring Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard / Great Britain / 149’ LA MÉLODIE

by RACHID HAMI

starring Kad Merad, Samir Guesmi, Renély Alfred, Youssouf Gueye / France / 102’

OUTRAGE CODA

by KITANO TAKESHI

starring Beat Takeshi, Nishida Toshiyuki / Japan / 104’

by RACHID HAMI starring Kad Merad, Samir Guesmi, Renély Alfred, Youssouf Gueye / France / 102’ OUTRAGE CODA by KITANO TAKESHI starring Beat Takeshi, Nishida Toshiyuki / Japan / 104’ LOVING PABLO

by FERNANDO LEÓN DE ARANOA

starring Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard / Spain, Bulgaria / 123’

by FERNANDO LEÓN DE ARANOA starring Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard / Spain, Bulgaria / 123’ ZAMA

by LUCRECIA MARTEL

starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Minujín

Argentina, Brazil / 115’

by LUCRECIA MARTEL starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Minujín Argentina, Brazil / 115’ WORMWOOD

by ERROL MORRIS

starring Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban / miniseries, six episodes / USA / 300’

by ERROL MORRIS starring Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban / miniseries, six episodes / USA / 300’ DIVA!

by FRANCESCO PATIERNO

starring Barbora Bobulova, Anita Caprioli, Carolina Crescentini, Silvia D’Amico, Isabella Ferrari, Carlotta Natoli, Greta Scarano, Anna Foglietta, Michele Riondino / Italy / 75’

by FRANCESCO PATIERNO starring Barbora Bobulova, Anita Caprioli, Carolina Crescentini, Silvia D’Amico, Isabella Ferrari, Carlotta Natoli, Greta Scarano, Anna Foglietta, Michele Riondino / Italy / 75’ LE FIDÈLE

by MICHAËL R. ROSKAM

starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos / Belgium, France, Netherlands / 130’

by MICHAËL R. ROSKAM starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos / Belgium, France, Netherlands / 130’ IL COLORE NASCOSTO DELLE COSE

by SILVIO SOLDINI

starring Valeria Golino, Adriano Giannini, Arianna Scommegna, Laura Adriani

Italy, Switzerland / 115’

by SILVIO SOLDINI starring Valeria Golino, Adriano Giannini, Arianna Scommegna, Laura Adriani Italy, Switzerland / 115’ THE PRIVATE LIFE OF A MODERN WOMAN

by JAMES TOBACK

starring Sienna Miller, Alec Baldwin, Charles Grodin, Colleen Camp, Carl Icahn / USA / 71’

by JAMES TOBACK starring Sienna Miller, Alec Baldwin, Charles Grodin, Colleen Camp, Carl Icahn / USA / 71’ BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99

by S. CRAIG ZAHLER

starring Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Udo Kier / USA / 132’

NON-FICTION

CUBA AND THE CAMERAMAN

by JON ALPERT

USA / 113’

by JON ALPERT USA / 113’ MY GENERATION

by DAVID BATTY

with Michael Caine / Great Britain / 85’

by DAVID BATTY with Michael Caine / Great Britain / 85’ PIAZZA VITTORIO

by ABEL FERRARA

Italy / 82’

by ABEL FERRARA Italy / 82’ THE DEVIL AND FATHER AMORTH

by WILLIAM FRIEDKIN

USA / 68’

by WILLIAM FRIEDKIN USA / 68’ THIS IS CONGO

by DANIEL McCABE

Congo / 91’

by DANIEL McCABE Congo / 91’ RYUICHI SAKAMOTO: CODA

by STEPHEN NOMURA SCHIBLE

USA, Japan / 100’

by STEPHEN NOMURA SCHIBLE USA, Japan / 100’ JIM & ANDY: THE GREAT BEYOND. THE STORY OF JIM CARREY, ANDY KAUFMAN AND TONY CLIFTON

by CHRIS SMITH

USA, Canada / 90’

by CHRIS SMITH USA, Canada / 90’ HAPPY WINTER

by GIOVANNI TOTARO

Italy / 91’

LEONE DEL FUTURO – PREMIO OPERA PRIMA “LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS”

Xavier LEGRAND, Jusqu’à la garde (France) (Venezia 74)

Ali ASGARI, Napadid shodan (Disappearance) (Iran, Qatar) (Orizzonti)

Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (France, Belgium) (Orizzonti)

Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Italy, France) (Orizzonti)

Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Israel, Austria) (Orizzonti)

Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile) (Orizzonti)

Jason RAFTOPOULOS, West of Sunshine (Australia) (Orizzonti)

Annika BERG, Forever 13 (Denmark) (SIC)

Natalia GARAGIOLA, Temporada de caza (Argentina, USA, France, Germany, Qatar) (SIC)

Silvia LUZI, Luca BELLINO, Il cratere (Italy) (SIC)

Bertrand MANDICO, Les garçons sauvages (France) (SIC)

Helena WITTMANN, DRIFT (Germany) (SIC)

Katharina WYSS, Sarah joue un loup garou (Switzerland, Germany) (SIC)

Emre YEKSAN, Körfez (The Gulf) (Germany, Greece) (SIC)

Valentina PEDICINI, Where the Shadows Fall (Italy) (Venice Days)

Sara FORESTIER, M (France) (Venice Days)

VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY

CONCORSO

MELITA

by NICOLÁS ALCALÁ

Animation film / USA / 24’ / Oculus Stand Up

by NICOLÁS ALCALÁ Animation film / USA / 24’ / Oculus Stand Up LA CAMERA INSABBIATA

by LAURIE ANDERSON, HUANG HSIN-CHIEN

Animation film / USA / 20’ / Installation

by LAURIE ANDERSON, HUANG HSIN-CHIEN Animation film / USA / 20’ / Installation THE LAST GOODBYE

by GABO ARORA

USA / 20’ / Installation

by GABO ARORA USA / 20’ / Installation MY NAME IS PETER STILLMAN

by LYSANDER ASHTON, LEO WARNER

Animation film / Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up

by LYSANDER ASHTON, LEO WARNER Animation film / Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up ALICE, THE VIRTUAL REALITY PLAY

by MATHIAS CHELEBOURG

with Robin Berry, Josh Jefferies / France / 20’ / Installation

by MATHIAS CHELEBOURG with Robin Berry, Josh Jefferies / France / 20’ / Installation ARDEN’S WAKE (EXPANDED)

by EUGENE YK CHUNG

Animation film / USA / 16’ / Oculus Stand Up

by EUGENE YK CHUNG Animation film / USA / 16’ / Oculus Stand Up GREENLAND MELTING

by NONNY DE LA PEÑA

USA / 11’ / Vive Stand Up

by NONNY DE LA PEÑA USA / 11’ / Vive Stand Up DONGDUCHEON (BLOODLESS)

by GINA KIM

South Korea, USA / 12’ / VR Theater

by GINA KIM South Korea, USA / 12’ / VR Theater NOTHING HAPPENS

by URI KRANOT, MICHELLE KRANOT

Animation film / Denmark, France / 14’ / Vive Stand Up

by URI KRANOT, MICHELLE KRANOT Animation film / Denmark, France / 14’ / Vive Stand Up SHI MENG LAO REN (THE DREAM COLLECTOR)

by MI LI

Animation film / China / 11’ / Oculus Stand Up

by MI LI Animation film / China / 11’ / Oculus Stand Up SNATCH VR HEIST EXPERIENCE

by RAFAEL PAVÓN, NICOLÁS ALCALÁ

with Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor

USA / 5’ / Installation

by RAFAEL PAVÓN, NICOLÁS ALCALÁ with Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor USA / 5’ / Installation NEFERTITI

by RICHARD MILLS, KIM-LEIGH PONTIN

Animation film / Great Britain / 15’ / Vive Stand Up

by RICHARD MILLS, KIM-LEIGH PONTIN Animation film / Great Britain / 15’ / Vive Stand Up PROXIMA

by MATHIEU PRADAT

with Adde Fabrice, Djaga Maud, Denis Guillaume / France / 9’ / VR Theater

by MATHIEU PRADAT with Adde Fabrice, Djaga Maud, Denis Guillaume / France / 9’ / VR Theater CHUANG (IN THE PICTURES)

by QING SHAO

Animation film / China / 5’ / VR Theater

by QING SHAO Animation film / China / 5’ / VR Theater DISPATCH

by EDWARD ROBLES

Animation film / USA, Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up

by EDWARD ROBLES Animation film / USA, Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up THE ARGOS FILE

by JOSEMA ROIG

with Joshua Furtado, Matthew Amerman, April Fritz, Jamie Slovon / USA / 4’ / VR Theater

by JOSEMA ROIG with Joshua Furtado, Matthew Amerman, April Fritz, Jamie Slovon / USA / 4’ / VR Theater GOMORRA VR – WE OWN THE STREETS

by ENRICO ROSATI

with Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Fabio De Caro / Italy / 14’ / VR Theater

by ENRICO ROSATI with Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Fabio De Caro / Italy / 14’ / VR Theater DRAW ME CLOSE, CHAPTERS 1-2

by JORDAN TANNAHILL

Canada, Great Britain / 15’ / Installation

by JORDAN TANNAHILL Canada, Great Britain / 15’ / Installation JIA ZAI LANRE SI (THE DESERTED)

by TSAI MING-LIANG

with Lee Kang-sheng, Chen Shiang-chyi, Lu Yi-ching, Yin Shin / Taiwan / 55’ / VR Theater

by TSAI MING-LIANG with Lee Kang-sheng, Chen Shiang-chyi, Lu Yi-ching, Yin Shin / Taiwan / 55’ / VR Theater I SAW THE FUTURE

by FRANÇOIS VAUTIER

France / 5’ / VR Theater

by FRANÇOIS VAUTIER France / 5’ / VR Theater HVER SIN STILHED (SEPARATE SILENCES)

by DAVID WEDEL

with Elias Munk, Sine Lindstorff Kjeldsen, Marcus Aurelius Christensen, Anna Nøhr Tolstrup, Erik Engedal Christensen / Denmark / 17’ / Installation

by DAVID WEDEL with Elias Munk, Sine Lindstorff Kjeldsen, Marcus Aurelius Christensen, Anna Nøhr Tolstrup, Erik Engedal Christensen / Denmark / 17’ / Installation FREE WHALE

by ZHANG PEIBIN

Animation film / China / 7’ / Oculus Stand Up

Biennale College Cinema – VR

FUORI CONCORSO

CHROMATICA

by FLAVIO COSTA / producer: LAURA CATALANO

with Camilla Diana, Christian Burruano / Italy / 17’ / VR Theater

by FLAVIO COSTA / producer: LAURA CATALANO with Camilla Diana, Christian Burruano / Italy / 17’ / VR Theater DENOISE (BEAUTIFUL THINGS)

by GIORGIO FERRERO / producer: FEDERICO BIASIN

with Van Quattro, Danilo Tribunal, Andrea Pavoni Belli, Vito Mirizzi / Italy / 12’ / VR Theater

by GIORGIO FERRERO / producer: FEDERICO BIASIN with Van Quattro, Danilo Tribunal, Andrea Pavoni Belli, Vito Mirizzi / Italy / 12’ / VR Theater ON/OFF

by CAMILLE DUVELLEROY, ISABELLE FOUCRIER / producer: LAURENT DURET

France / 10’ / VR Theater

Venice Production Bridge – VR

FUORI CONCORSO

SENS – PART 1

by CHARLES AYATS, MARC-ANTOINE MATHIEU

Animation film / France / 10’ / VR Theater

by CHARLES AYATS, MARC-ANTOINE MATHIEU Animation film / France / 10’ / VR Theater ALTERATION

by JEROME BLANQUET

Fiction / France / 16’ / VR Theater

by JEROME BLANQUET Fiction / France / 16’ / VR Theater NAIVE NEW BEATERS “HEAL TOMORROW”

by ROMAIN CHASSAING

Music Video / Great Britain / 4’ / VR Theater

by ROMAIN CHASSAING Music Video / Great Britain / 4’ / VR Theater MULE

by GUY SHEMERDINE

Fiction / USA / 6’ / VR Theater

Best of VR

FUORI CONCORSO

DEAR ANGELICA

by SASCHKA UNSELD

Animation film / USA / 13’ / Oculus Stand Up

by SASCHKA UNSELD Animation film / USA / 13’ / Oculus Stand Up MIYUBI

di FÉLIX LAJEUNESSE, PAUL RAPHÄEL

with Owen Vaccaro, P.J. Byrne, Richard Riehle, Emily Bergl, Ted Sutherland, Tatum Kensington Bailey, Lindsay Arnold, Noah Crawford, Jeff Goldblum

Canada / 40’ / VR Theater

PROIEZIONI SPECIALI

LA LUNGA STRADA DEL RITORNO

by ALESSANDRO BLASETTI

Italy (1962) / 130’

by ALESSANDRO BLASETTI Italy (1962) / 130’ BARBIANA ’65 LA LEZIONE DI DON MILANI

by ALESSANDRO G.A. D’ALESSANDRO

Italy / 62’

by ALESSANDRO G.A. D’ALESSANDRO Italy / 62’ LIEVITO MADRE – LE RAGAZZE DEL SECOLO SCORSO

by CONCITA DE GREGORIO, ESMERALDA CALABRIA

Italy / 60’

CINEMA NEL GIARDINO

MANUEL

by DARIO ALBERTINI

starring Andrea Lattanzi, Giulia Elettra Gorietti, Francesca Antonelli, Raffaella Rea / Italy / 97’

by DARIO ALBERTINI starring Andrea Lattanzi, Giulia Elettra Gorietti, Francesca Antonelli, Raffaella Rea / Italy / 97’ CONTROFIGURA

by RÄ DI MARTINO

starring Valeria Golino, Filippo Timi, Corrado Sassi, Nadia Kounda, Younes Bouab

Italy, France, Switzerland, Morocco / 75’

by RÄ DI MARTINO starring Valeria Golino, Filippo Timi, Corrado Sassi, Nadia Kounda, Younes Bouab Italy, France, Switzerland, Morocco / 75’ WOODSHOCK

by KATE MULLEAVY, LAURA MULLEAVY

starring Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbaek, Joe Cole, Stephan Duvall / USA / 116’

by KATE MULLEAVY, LAURA MULLEAVY starring Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbaek, Joe Cole, Stephan Duvall / USA / 116’ NATO A CASAL DI PRINCIPE

by BRUNO OLIVIERO

starring Alessio Lapice, Massimiliano Gallo, Donatella Finocchiaro, Lucia Sardo, Antonio Pennarella / Italy, Spain / 96’

by BRUNO OLIVIERO starring Alessio Lapice, Massimiliano Gallo, Donatella Finocchiaro, Lucia Sardo, Antonio Pennarella / Italy, Spain / 96’ SUBURRA – LA SERIE

by MICHELE PLACIDO, ANDREA MOLAIOLI, GIUSEPPE CAPOTONDI

starring Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Eduardo Valdarnini, Francesco Acquaroli, Filippo Nigro, Claudia Gerini / Italy / 100’

by MICHELE PLACIDO, ANDREA MOLAIOLI, GIUSEPPE CAPOTONDI starring Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Eduardo Valdarnini, Francesco Acquaroli, Filippo Nigro, Claudia Gerini / Italy / 100’ TUEURS

by FRANÇOIS TROUKENS, JEAN-FRANÇOIS HENSGENS

starring Olivier Gourmet, Lubna Azabal, Kevin Janssens, Bouli Lanners / Belgium, France / 86’

PAESI RAPPRESENTATI

ARGENTINA

Lucrecia MARTEL, Zama (Out of Competition)

Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)

Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

AUSTRALIA

Warwick THORNTON, Sweet Country (Venezia 74)

Jason RAFTOPOULOS, West of Sunshine (Orizzonti)

Michael LEONARD, Jamie HELMER, The Knife Salesman (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Alena LODKINA, Strange Colours (Biennale College – Cinema)

AUSTRIA

Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Orizzonti)

BELGIUM

Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)

Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)

Gilles BOURDOS, Espèces Menacées (Orizzonti)

Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (Orizzonti)

Susanna NICCHIARELLI, Nico, 1988 (Orizzonti – Opening Film)

Gabriel SANSON, Clyde GATES, Himinn Opinn (Orizzonti – Short Films)

François TROUKENS, Jean-François HENSGENS, Tueurs (Cinema nel giardino)

BRAZIL

Lucrecia MARTEL, Zama (Out of Competition)

Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)

João Paulo MIRANDA MARÌA, Meninas formicida (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

BULGARIA

Fernando LEÓN DE ARANOA, Loving Pablo (Out of Competition)

CANADA

Chris SMITH, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton (Out of Competition)

Félix LAJEUNESSE, Paul RAPHÄEL, Miyubi (Venice VR – Best of VR)

Jordan TANNAHILL, Draw Me Close, Chapters 1-2 (Venice VR)

CHILE

Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)

CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN

Vivian QU, Jia nian hua (Angels Wear White) (Venezia 74)

MI Li, Shi meng lao ren (The Dream Collector) (Venice VR)

QING Shao, Chuang (In the Pictures) (Venice VR)

TSAI Ming-liang, Jia zai lanre si (The Deserted) (Venice VR)

ZHANG Peibin, Free Whale (Venice VR)

COLOMBIA

Juan Sebastian MESA BEDOYA, Tierra mojada (Orizzonti – Short Films)

CONGO

Daniel McCABE, This is Congo (Out of Competition)

CYPRUS

Myrsini ARISTIDOU, Apia (Aria) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

DENMARK

Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)

Uri KRANOT, Michelle KRANOT, Nothing Happens (Venice VR)

David WEDEL, Hver Sin Stilhed (Separate Silences) (Venice VR)

FRANCE

Ziad DOUEIRI, L’insulte (Venezia 74)

Robert GUÉDIGUIAN, La villa (Venezia 74)

Abdellatif KECHICHE, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (Venezia 74)

Xavier LEGRAND, Jusqu’à la garde (Venezia 74)

Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)

Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)

Vivian QU, Jia nian hua (Angels Wear White) (Venezia 74)

Rachid HAMI, La mélodie (Out of Competition)

Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)

Gilles BOURDOS, Espèces Menacées (Orizzonti)

Lucien CASTAING-TAYLOR, Verena PARAVEL, Caniba (Orizzonti)

Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (Orizzonti)

Anne FONTAINE, Marvin (Orizzonti)

Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Orizzonti)

Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)

Damien MANIVEL, IGARASHI Kohei, La nuit où j’ai nagé – Oyogisugita yoru (Orizzonti)

Myrsini ARISTIDOU, Apia (Aria) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Céline DEVAUX, Gros Chagrin (Orizzonti – Short Films)

João Paulo MIRANDA MARÌA, Meninas formicida (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)

François TROUKENS, Jean-François HENSGENS, Tueurs (Cinema nel giardino)

Charles AYATS, Marc Antoine MATHIEU, Sens – Part 1 (Venice VR – VPB)

Jerome BLANQUET, Alteration (Venice VR – VPB)

Mathias CHELEBOURG, Alice, The Virtual Reality Play (Venice VR)

Camille DUVELLEROY, Isabelle FOUCRIER, ON/OFF (Venice VR – BCC)

Uri KRANOT, Michelle KRANOT, Nothing Happens (Venice VR)

Mathieu PRADAT, Proxima (Venice VR)

François VAUTIER, I Saw The Future (Venice VR)

Selma Jean DELL’OLIO, La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

Emmanuel HAMON, L’Utopie des images de la Révolution russe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

GERMANY

AI Weiwei, Human Flow (Venezia 74)

Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)

Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)

Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)

Rick OSTERMANN, Krieg (Orizzonti)

Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)

Elwira NIEWIERA, The Prince and the Dybbuk (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

Boris HARS-TSCHACHOTIN, This is the War Room! (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

GREAT BRITAIN

Andrew HAIGH, Lean on Pete (Venezia 74)

Martin McDONAGH, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Venezia 74)

David BATTY, My Generation (Out of Competition)

Stephen FREARS, Victoria & Abdul (Out of Competition)

Lysander ASHTON, Leo WARNER, My Name Is Peter Stillman (Venice VR)

Romain CHASSAING, Naive New Beaters “Heal Tomorrow” (Venice VR – VPB)

Richard MILLS, Kim-Leigh PONTIN, Nefertiti (Venice VR)

Edward ROBLES, Dispatch (Venice VR)

Jordan TANNAHILL, Draw Me Close, Chapters 1-2 (Venice VR)

GREECE

Efthimis KOSEMUND SANIDIS, Astrometal (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Yorgos ZOIS, 8TH Continent (Orizzonti – Short Films – Out of Competition)

IRAN

Ali ASGARI, Napadid Shodan (Disappearance) (Orizzonti)

Vahid JALILVAND, Bedoune tarikh, bedoune emza (No Date, No Signature) (Orizzonti)

ISLAND

Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)

ISRAEL

Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)

Tzahi GRAD, Ha Ben Dod (The Cousin) (Orizzonti)

Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Orizzonti)

ITALY

Abdellatif KECHICHE, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (Venezia 74)

MANETTI Bros., Ammore e malavita (Venezia 74)

Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)

Sebastiano RISO, Una famiglia (Venezia 74)

Paolo VIRZÌ, The Leisure Seeker (Venezia 74)

Gianni AMELIO, Casa d’altri (Out of Competition – Special Event)

Antonietta DE LILLO, Il signor Rotpeter (Out of Competition)

Abel FERRARA, Piazza Vittorio (Out of Competition)

Francesco PATIERNO, Diva! (Out of Competition)

Silvio SOLDINI, Il colore nascosto delle cose (Out of Competition)

Giovanni TOTARO, Happy Winter (Out of Competition)

Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Orizzonti)

Susanna NICCHIARELLI, Nico, 1988 (Orizzonti – Opening Film)

Alessandro RAK, Ivan CAPPIELLO, Marino GUARNIERI, Dario SANSONE, Gatta Cenerentola (Orizzonti)

Edoardo WINSPEARE, La vita in comune (Orizzonti)

Salvatore MEREU, Futuro prossimo (Orizzonti – Short Films – Out of Competition)

Alessandra PESCETTA, L’ombra della sposa (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Adriano VALERIO, Mon amour, mon ami (Orizzonti – Short Films)

Dario ALBERTINI, Manuel (Cinema nel giardino)

Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)

Bruno OLIVIERO, Nato a Casal di Principe (Cinema nel giardino)

Michele PLACIDO, Andrea MOLAIOLI, Giuseppe CAPOTONDI, Suburra – La Serie (Cinema nel giardino)

Flavio COSTA, Chromatica (Venice VR – BCC)

Giorgio FERRERO, Denoise (Beautiful Things) (Venice VR – BCC)

Enrico ROSATI, Gomorra VR – We Own The Streets (Venice VR)

Giorgio FERRERO, Beautiful Things (Biennale College – Cinema)

Stefano CONSIGLIO, Evviva Giuseppe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

Selma Jean DELL’OLIO, La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

Mario SESTI, La voce di Fantozzi (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

Alessandro G.A. D’ALESSANDRO, Barbiana ’65 la lezione di Don Milani (Special Screenings)

Concita DE GREGORIO, Esmeralda CALABRIA, Lievito madre – Le ragazze del secolo scorso (Special Screenings)

JAPAN

KOREEDA Hirokazu, Sandome no satsujin (The Third Murder) (Venezia 74)

KITANO Takeshi, OUTRAGE CODA (Out of Competition – Closing Film)

Stephen NOMURA SCHIBLE, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Out of Competition)

Damien MANIVEL, IGARASHI Kohei, La nuit où j’ai nagé – Oyogisugita yoru (Orizzonti)

LEBANON

Ziad DOUEIRI, L’insulte (Venezia 74)

Mazen KHALED, Shaheed (Martyr) (Biennale College – Cinema)

LITHUANIA

Laurynas BAREISA, By the Pool (Orizzonti – Short Films)

MALAYSIA

Amanda Nell EU, Lagi Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu (It’s Easier to Raise Cattle) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

MOROCCO

Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)

MYANMAR

Sorayos PRAPAPAN, Awasarn Sound Man (Death of the Sound Man) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

NETHERLANDS

Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)

Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)

POLAND

Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)

Elwira NIEWIERA, The Prince and the Dybbuk (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

QATAR

Ali ASGARI, Napadid Shodan (Disappearance) (Orizzonti)

SOUTH KOREA

Gina KIM, Dongducheon (Bloodless) (Venice VR)

SPAIN

Fernando LEÓN DE ARANOA, Loving Pablo (Out of Competition)

Bruno OLIVIERO, Nato a Casal di Principe (Cinema nel giardino)

Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

SWITZERLAND

Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)

Silvio SOLDINI, Il colore nascosto delle cose (Out of Competition)

Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)

Stefano CONSIGLIO, Evviva Giuseppe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)

THAILANDIA

Sorayos PRAPAPAN, Awasarn Sound Man (Death of the Sound Man) (Orizzonti – Short Films)

UNITED STATES

AI Weiwei, Human Flow (Venezia 74)

Darren ARONOFSKY, mother! (Venezia 74)

George CLOONEY, Suburbicon (Venezia 74)

Guillermo DEL TORO, The Shape of Water (Venezia 74)

Alexander PAYNE, Downsizing (Venezia 74 – Opening Film)

Paul SCHRADER, First Reformed (Venezia 74)

Frederick WISEMAN, EX LIBRIS – The New York Public Library (Venezia 74)

Jon ALPERT, Cuba and the Cameraman (Out of Competition)

Ritesh BATRA, Our Souls at Night (Out of Competition)

William FRIEDKIN, The Devil and Father Amorth (Out of Competition)

Jerry KRAMER, Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller (Out of Competition – Special Event)

John LANDIS, Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D (Out of Competition – Special Event)

Errol MORRIS, Wormwood (Out of Competition)

Stephen NOMURA SCHIBLE, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Out of Competition)

Chris SMITH, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton (Out of Competition)

James TOBACK, The Private Life of a Modern Woman (Out of Competition)

S. Craig ZAHLER, Brawl in Cell Block 99 (Out of Competition)

Nancy BUIRSKI, The Rape of Recy Taylor (Orizzonti)

Kate MULLEAVY, Laura MULLEAVY, Woodshock (Cinema nel giardino)

Nicolás ALCALÁ, MELITA (Venice VR)

Laurie ANDERSON, HUANG Hsin-chien, La camera insabbiata (Venice VR)

Gabo ARORA, The Last Goodbye (Venice VR)

Eugene YK CHUNG, Arden’s Wake (Expanded) (Venice VR)

Nonny DE LA PEÑA, Greenland Melting (Venice VR)

Gina KIM, Dongducheon (Bloodless) (Venice VR)

Rafael PAVÓN, Nicolás ALCALÁ, Snatch VR Heist Experience (Venice VR)

Edward ROBLES, Dispatch (Venice VR)

Josema ROIG, The Argos File (Venice VR)

Guy SHEMERDINE, Mule (Venice VR – VPB)

Saschka UNSELD, Dear Angelica (Venice VR – Best of)

URUGUAY

Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)

CORRELATO