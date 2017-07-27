Più tardi vi proporremo il nostro commento!
VENEZIA 74 – Concorso
- HUMAN FLOW
by AI WEIWEI
Germany, USA / 140’
- MOTHER!
by DARREN ARONOFSKY starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris
USA / 120’
- SUBURBICON
by GEORGE CLOONEY starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Oscar Isaac
USA / 104’
- THE SHAPE OF WATER
by GUILLERMO DEL TORO starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer
USA / 119’
- L’INSULTE
by ZIAD DOUEIRI starring Adel Karam, Kamel El Basha, Camille Salameh, Rita Hayek
France, Lebanon / 110’
- LA VILLA
by ROBERT GUÉDIGUIAN starring Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan, Jacques Boudet, Anaïs Demoustier, Robinson Stévenin
France / 107’
- LEAN ON PETE
by ANDREW HAIGH starring Charlie Plummer, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny
Great Britain / 121’
- MEKTOUB, MY LOVE: CANTO UNO
by ABDELLATIF KECHICHE starring Shain Boumedine, Ophélie Baufle, Salim Kechiouche, Lou Luttiau, Alexia Chardard, HafsiaHerzi
France, Italy / 180’
- SANDOME NO SATSUJIN (THE THIRD MURDER)
by KOREEDA HIROKAZU starring Fukuyama Masaharu, Yakusho Kōji, Hirose Suzu
Japan / 124’
- JUSQU’À LA GARDE
by XAVIER LEGRAND starring Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria, Mathilde Auneveux, Saadia Bentaïeb
France / 90’
- AMMORE E MALAVITA
by MANETTI Bros. starring Giampaolo Morelli, Serena Rossi, Claudia Gerini, Carlo Buccirosso
Italy / 133’
- FOXTROT
by SAMUEL MAOZ starring Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler, Yonatan Shiray
Israel, Germany, France, Switzerland / 113’
- THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
by MARTIN McDONAGH starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, John Hawkes, Peter Dinklage
Great Britain / 110’
- HANNAH
by ANDREA PALLAORO starring Charlotte Rampling, André Wilms
Italy, Belgium, France / 95’
- DOWNSIZING
by ALEXANDER PAYNE starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig
USA / 140’
- JIA NIAN HUA (ANGELS WEAR WHITE)
by VIVIAN QU starring Wen Qi, Zhou Meijun, Shi Ke, Geng Le, Liu Weiwei, Peng Jing
China, France / 107’
- UNA FAMIGLIA
by SEBASTIANO RISO starring Micaela Ramazzotti, Patrick Bruel
Italy / 105’
- FIRST REFORMED
by PAUL SCHRADER starring Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Cedric Kyles
USA / 108’
- SWEET COUNTRY
by WARWICK THORNTON starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, Thomas M. Wright
Australia / 112’
- THE LEISURE SEEKER
by PAOLO VIRZÌ starring Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland
Italy / 112’
- EX LIBRIS – THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY
by FREDERICK WISEMAN
USA / 197’
ORIZZONTI
- NAPADID SHODAN (DISAPPEARANCE)
by ALI ASGARI
starring Sadaf Asgari, Amir Reza Ranjbaran, Nafiseh Zare, Sahar Sotoodeh
Iran, Qatar / 89’
- ESPÈCES MENACÉES
by GILLES BOURDOS
starring Alice Isaaz, Vincent Rottiers, Grégory Gadebois, Suzanne Clément
France, Belgium / 105’
- THE RAPE OF RECY TAYLOR
by NANCY BUIRSKI
USA / 91’
- CANIBA
by LUCIEN CASTAING-TAYLOR, VERENA PARAVEL
France / 90’
- LES BIENHEUREUX
by SOFIA DJAMA
starring Sami Bouajila, Nadia Kaci, Amine Lansari, Lyna Khoudri / France, Belgium / 102’
- MARVIN
by ANNE FONTAINE
starring Finnegan Oldfield, Isabelle Huppert, Grégory Gadebois, Vincent Macaigne
France / 115’
- INVISIBLE
by PABLO GIORGELLI
starring Mora Arenillas, Mara Bestelli, Diego Cremonesi
Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Germany / 87’
- BRUTTI E CATTIVI
by COSIMO GOMEZ
starring Claudio Santamaria, Marco D’Amore, Sara Serraiocco / Italy, France / 87’
- HA BEN DOD (THE COUSIN)
by TZAHI GRAD
starring Ala Dakka, Tzahi Grad, Osnat Fishman / Israel / 92’
- HA EDUT (THE TESTAMENT)
by AMICHAI GREENBERG
starring Ori Pfeffer, Rivka Gur, Hagit Dasberg Shamul, Ori Yaniv / Israel, Austria / 91’
- BEDOUNE TARIKH, BEDOUNE EMZA (NO DATE, NO SIGNATURE)
by VAHID JALILVAND
starring Amir Agha’ee, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Hediyeh Tehrani, Sa’eed Dakh
Iran / 104’
- LOS VERSOS DEL OLVIDO
by ALIREZA KHATAMI
starring Juan Margallo, Tomas Del Estal, Manuel Moron, Itziar Aizpuru
France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile / 92’
- LA NUIT OÙ J’AI NAGÉ – OYOGISUGITA YORU
by DAMIEN MANIVEL, IGARASHI KOHEI
starring Kogawa Takara, Kogawa Keiki, Kogawa Takashi, Kogawa Chisato
France, Japan / 79’
- NICO, 1988
by SUSANNA NICCHIARELLI
starring Tryne Dyrholm, John Gordon Sinclair, Anamaria Marinca, Sandor Funtek
Italy, Belgium / 93’
- KRIEG
by RICK OSTERMANN
starring Ulrich Matthes, Barbara Auer / Germany / 93’
- WEST OF SUNSHINE
by JASON RAFTOPOULOS
starring Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Kat Stewart, Tony Nikolakopoulos, Arthur Angel
Australia / 78’
- GATTA CENERENTOLA
by ALESSANDRO RAK, IVAN CAPPIELLO, MARINO GUARNIERI, DARIO SANSONE
Animation film / Italy / 86’
- UNDIR TRÉNU (UNDER THE TREE)
by HAFSTEINN GUNNAR SIGURÐSSON
starring Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir / Iceland, Denmark, Poland, Germany / 89’
- LA VITA IN COMUNE
by EDOARDO WINSPEARE
starring Gustavo Caputo, Antonio Carluccio, Claudio Giangreco, Celeste Casciaro
Italy / 110’
ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS
- APIA (ARIA)
by MYRSINI ARISTIDOU
starring Chryssa Platsatoura, Yannis Stankoglou, Audrey Giacomini, Takis Spyridakis
Cyprus, France / 13’
- BY THE POOL
by LAURYNAS BAREISA
starring Karolina Kildaité, Danas Kavaliauskas, Karolina Maksvityte / Lithuania / 16’
- GROS CHAGRIN
by CÉLINE DEVAUX
starring Swann Arlaud, Victoire Du Bois / France / 15’
- LAGI SENANG JAGA SEKANDANG LEMBU (IT’S EASIER TO RAISE CATTLE)
by AMANDA NELL EU
starring Sharifah Aryana Binti Syed Zainal Rashid, Sofia Sabri / Malaysia / 18’
- ASTROMETAL
by EFTHIMIS KOSEMUND SANIDIS
starring Mihalis Sarantis, Thalia Papacosta, Yiannis Niarros / Greece / 15’
- THE KNIFE SALESMAN
by MICHAEL LEONARD, JAMIE HELMER
starring Syd Brisbane, Dana Miltins / Australia / 10’
- TIERRA MOJADA
by JUAN SEBASTIAN MESA BEDOYA
starring Yeison García Tascon, Marco Tulio Vásquez Yagarí, Barbara Panchí Saigama
Colombia / 17’
- MENINAS FORMICIDA
by JOÃO PAULO MIRANDA MARÍA
starring Amanda Araújo, Tatiana Pinheiro Ribeiro, Bruna Andrade / France, Brazil / 12’
- L’OMBRA DELLA SPOSA
by ALESSANDRA PESCETTA
starring Fabrizio Buttiglieri, Marco Canzoneri, Giuseppe Lo Piccolo, Angela Ribaudo
Italy / 11’
- AWASARN SOUND MAN (DEATH OF THE SOUND MAN)
by SORAYOS PRAPAPAN
starring Chalermrat Kaweewattana, Nattapong Pipattanasub / Thailand, Myanmar / 16’
- HIMINN OPINN
by GABRIEL SANSON, CLYDE GATES
starring Tristan Tessier, Judith Williquet, Jonathan Pryce / Belgium / 19’
- MON AMOUR, MON AMI
by ADRIANO VALERIO
Italy / 15’
ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS – FUORI CONCORSO
- FUTURO PROSSIMO
by SALVATORE MEREU
starring Rachel Akimbi, Mojo Kuti, Francesco Vesta / Italy / 18’
- 8TH CONTINENT
by YORGOS ZOIS
starring Pavlos Iordanopoulos / Greece / 11’
FUORI CONCORSO
SPECIAL EVENTS
- CASA D’ALTRI
by GIANNI AMELIO
Italy / 16’
- MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER 3D
by JOHN LANDIS
starring Michael Jackson, Ola Ray / USA / 14’
- MAKING OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER
by JERRY KRAMER
starring Michael Jackson / USA (1983) / 45’
FICTION
- OUR SOULS AT NIGHT
by RITESH BATRA
starring Jane Fonda, Robert Redford / USA / 101’
- IL SIGNOR ROTPETER
by ANTONIETTA DE LILLO
starring Marina Confalone / Italy / 37’
- VICTORIA & ABDUL
by STEPHEN FREARS
starring Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard / Great Britain / 149’
- LA MÉLODIE
by RACHID HAMI
starring Kad Merad, Samir Guesmi, Renély Alfred, Youssouf Gueye / France / 102’
OUTRAGE CODA
by KITANO TAKESHI
starring Beat Takeshi, Nishida Toshiyuki / Japan / 104’
- LOVING PABLO
by FERNANDO LEÓN DE ARANOA
starring Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard / Spain, Bulgaria / 123’
- ZAMA
by LUCRECIA MARTEL
starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Minujín
Argentina, Brazil / 115’
- WORMWOOD
by ERROL MORRIS
starring Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd, Tim Blake Nelson, Bob Balaban / miniseries, six episodes / USA / 300’
- DIVA!
by FRANCESCO PATIERNO
starring Barbora Bobulova, Anita Caprioli, Carolina Crescentini, Silvia D’Amico, Isabella Ferrari, Carlotta Natoli, Greta Scarano, Anna Foglietta, Michele Riondino / Italy / 75’
- LE FIDÈLE
by MICHAËL R. ROSKAM
starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos / Belgium, France, Netherlands / 130’
- IL COLORE NASCOSTO DELLE COSE
by SILVIO SOLDINI
starring Valeria Golino, Adriano Giannini, Arianna Scommegna, Laura Adriani
Italy, Switzerland / 115’
- THE PRIVATE LIFE OF A MODERN WOMAN
by JAMES TOBACK
starring Sienna Miller, Alec Baldwin, Charles Grodin, Colleen Camp, Carl Icahn / USA / 71’
- BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99
by S. CRAIG ZAHLER
starring Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson, Udo Kier / USA / 132’
NON-FICTION
- CUBA AND THE CAMERAMAN
by JON ALPERT
USA / 113’
- MY GENERATION
by DAVID BATTY
with Michael Caine / Great Britain / 85’
- PIAZZA VITTORIO
by ABEL FERRARA
Italy / 82’
- THE DEVIL AND FATHER AMORTH
by WILLIAM FRIEDKIN
USA / 68’
- THIS IS CONGO
by DANIEL McCABE
Congo / 91’
- RYUICHI SAKAMOTO: CODA
by STEPHEN NOMURA SCHIBLE
USA, Japan / 100’
- JIM & ANDY: THE GREAT BEYOND. THE STORY OF JIM CARREY, ANDY KAUFMAN AND TONY CLIFTON
by CHRIS SMITH
USA, Canada / 90’
- HAPPY WINTER
by GIOVANNI TOTARO
Italy / 91’
LEONE DEL FUTURO – PREMIO OPERA PRIMA “LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS”
- Xavier LEGRAND, Jusqu’à la garde (France) (Venezia 74)
- Ali ASGARI, Napadid shodan (Disappearance) (Iran, Qatar) (Orizzonti)
- Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (France, Belgium) (Orizzonti)
- Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Italy, France) (Orizzonti)
- Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Israel, Austria) (Orizzonti)
- Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (France, Germany, Netherlands, Chile) (Orizzonti)
- Jason RAFTOPOULOS, West of Sunshine (Australia) (Orizzonti)
- Annika BERG, Forever 13 (Denmark) (SIC)
- Natalia GARAGIOLA, Temporada de caza (Argentina, USA, France, Germany, Qatar) (SIC)
- Silvia LUZI, Luca BELLINO, Il cratere (Italy) (SIC)
- Bertrand MANDICO, Les garçons sauvages (France) (SIC)
- Helena WITTMANN, DRIFT (Germany) (SIC)
- Katharina WYSS, Sarah joue un loup garou (Switzerland, Germany) (SIC)
- Emre YEKSAN, Körfez (The Gulf) (Germany, Greece) (SIC)
- Valentina PEDICINI, Where the Shadows Fall (Italy) (Venice Days)
- Sara FORESTIER, M (France) (Venice Days)
VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY
CONCORSO
- MELITA
by NICOLÁS ALCALÁ
Animation film / USA / 24’ / Oculus Stand Up
- LA CAMERA INSABBIATA
by LAURIE ANDERSON, HUANG HSIN-CHIEN
Animation film / USA / 20’ / Installation
- THE LAST GOODBYE
by GABO ARORA
USA / 20’ / Installation
- MY NAME IS PETER STILLMAN
by LYSANDER ASHTON, LEO WARNER
Animation film / Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up
- ALICE, THE VIRTUAL REALITY PLAY
by MATHIAS CHELEBOURG
with Robin Berry, Josh Jefferies / France / 20’ / Installation
- ARDEN’S WAKE (EXPANDED)
by EUGENE YK CHUNG
Animation film / USA / 16’ / Oculus Stand Up
- GREENLAND MELTING
by NONNY DE LA PEÑA
USA / 11’ / Vive Stand Up
- DONGDUCHEON (BLOODLESS)
by GINA KIM
South Korea, USA / 12’ / VR Theater
- NOTHING HAPPENS
by URI KRANOT, MICHELLE KRANOT
Animation film / Denmark, France / 14’ / Vive Stand Up
- SHI MENG LAO REN (THE DREAM COLLECTOR)
by MI LI
Animation film / China / 11’ / Oculus Stand Up
- SNATCH VR HEIST EXPERIENCE
by RAFAEL PAVÓN, NICOLÁS ALCALÁ
with Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor
USA / 5’ / Installation
- NEFERTITI
by RICHARD MILLS, KIM-LEIGH PONTIN
Animation film / Great Britain / 15’ / Vive Stand Up
- PROXIMA
by MATHIEU PRADAT
with Adde Fabrice, Djaga Maud, Denis Guillaume / France / 9’ / VR Theater
- CHUANG (IN THE PICTURES)
by QING SHAO
Animation film / China / 5’ / VR Theater
- DISPATCH
by EDWARD ROBLES
Animation film / USA, Great Britain / 6’ / Oculus Stand Up
- THE ARGOS FILE
by JOSEMA ROIG
with Joshua Furtado, Matthew Amerman, April Fritz, Jamie Slovon / USA / 4’ / VR Theater
- GOMORRA VR – WE OWN THE STREETS
by ENRICO ROSATI
with Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Fabio De Caro / Italy / 14’ / VR Theater
- DRAW ME CLOSE, CHAPTERS 1-2
by JORDAN TANNAHILL
Canada, Great Britain / 15’ / Installation
- JIA ZAI LANRE SI (THE DESERTED)
by TSAI MING-LIANG
with Lee Kang-sheng, Chen Shiang-chyi, Lu Yi-ching, Yin Shin / Taiwan / 55’ / VR Theater
- I SAW THE FUTURE
by FRANÇOIS VAUTIER
France / 5’ / VR Theater
- HVER SIN STILHED (SEPARATE SILENCES)
by DAVID WEDEL
with Elias Munk, Sine Lindstorff Kjeldsen, Marcus Aurelius Christensen, Anna Nøhr Tolstrup, Erik Engedal Christensen / Denmark / 17’ / Installation
- FREE WHALE
by ZHANG PEIBIN
Animation film / China / 7’ / Oculus Stand Up
Biennale College Cinema – VR
FUORI CONCORSO
- CHROMATICA
by FLAVIO COSTA / producer: LAURA CATALANO
with Camilla Diana, Christian Burruano / Italy / 17’ / VR Theater
- DENOISE (BEAUTIFUL THINGS)
by GIORGIO FERRERO / producer: FEDERICO BIASIN
with Van Quattro, Danilo Tribunal, Andrea Pavoni Belli, Vito Mirizzi / Italy / 12’ / VR Theater
- ON/OFF
by CAMILLE DUVELLEROY, ISABELLE FOUCRIER / producer: LAURENT DURET
France / 10’ / VR Theater
Venice Production Bridge – VR
FUORI CONCORSO
- SENS – PART 1
by CHARLES AYATS, MARC-ANTOINE MATHIEU
Animation film / France / 10’ / VR Theater
- ALTERATION
by JEROME BLANQUET
Fiction / France / 16’ / VR Theater
- NAIVE NEW BEATERS “HEAL TOMORROW”
by ROMAIN CHASSAING
Music Video / Great Britain / 4’ / VR Theater
- MULE
by GUY SHEMERDINE
Fiction / USA / 6’ / VR Theater
Best of VR
FUORI CONCORSO
- DEAR ANGELICA
by SASCHKA UNSELD
Animation film / USA / 13’ / Oculus Stand Up
- MIYUBI
di FÉLIX LAJEUNESSE, PAUL RAPHÄEL
with Owen Vaccaro, P.J. Byrne, Richard Riehle, Emily Bergl, Ted Sutherland, Tatum Kensington Bailey, Lindsay Arnold, Noah Crawford, Jeff Goldblum
Canada / 40’ / VR Theater
PROIEZIONI SPECIALI
- LA LUNGA STRADA DEL RITORNO
by ALESSANDRO BLASETTI
Italy (1962) / 130’
- BARBIANA ’65 LA LEZIONE DI DON MILANI
by ALESSANDRO G.A. D’ALESSANDRO
Italy / 62’
- LIEVITO MADRE – LE RAGAZZE DEL SECOLO SCORSO
by CONCITA DE GREGORIO, ESMERALDA CALABRIA
Italy / 60’
CINEMA NEL GIARDINO
- MANUEL
by DARIO ALBERTINI
starring Andrea Lattanzi, Giulia Elettra Gorietti, Francesca Antonelli, Raffaella Rea / Italy / 97’
- CONTROFIGURA
by RÄ DI MARTINO
starring Valeria Golino, Filippo Timi, Corrado Sassi, Nadia Kounda, Younes Bouab
Italy, France, Switzerland, Morocco / 75’
- WOODSHOCK
by KATE MULLEAVY, LAURA MULLEAVY
starring Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbaek, Joe Cole, Stephan Duvall / USA / 116’
- NATO A CASAL DI PRINCIPE
by BRUNO OLIVIERO
starring Alessio Lapice, Massimiliano Gallo, Donatella Finocchiaro, Lucia Sardo, Antonio Pennarella / Italy, Spain / 96’
- SUBURRA – LA SERIE
by MICHELE PLACIDO, ANDREA MOLAIOLI, GIUSEPPE CAPOTONDI
starring Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Eduardo Valdarnini, Francesco Acquaroli, Filippo Nigro, Claudia Gerini / Italy / 100’
- TUEURS
by FRANÇOIS TROUKENS, JEAN-FRANÇOIS HENSGENS
starring Olivier Gourmet, Lubna Azabal, Kevin Janssens, Bouli Lanners / Belgium, France / 86’
PAESI RAPPRESENTATI
ARGENTINA
Lucrecia MARTEL, Zama (Out of Competition)
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
AUSTRALIA
Warwick THORNTON, Sweet Country (Venezia 74)
Jason RAFTOPOULOS, West of Sunshine (Orizzonti)
Michael LEONARD, Jamie HELMER, The Knife Salesman (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Alena LODKINA, Strange Colours (Biennale College – Cinema)
AUSTRIA
Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Orizzonti)
BELGIUM
Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)
Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)
Gilles BOURDOS, Espèces Menacées (Orizzonti)
Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (Orizzonti)
Susanna NICCHIARELLI, Nico, 1988 (Orizzonti – Opening Film)
Gabriel SANSON, Clyde GATES, Himinn Opinn (Orizzonti – Short Films)
François TROUKENS, Jean-François HENSGENS, Tueurs (Cinema nel giardino)
BRAZIL
Lucrecia MARTEL, Zama (Out of Competition)
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
João Paulo MIRANDA MARÌA, Meninas formicida (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
BULGARIA
Fernando LEÓN DE ARANOA, Loving Pablo (Out of Competition)
CANADA
Chris SMITH, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton (Out of Competition)
Félix LAJEUNESSE, Paul RAPHÄEL, Miyubi (Venice VR – Best of VR)
Jordan TANNAHILL, Draw Me Close, Chapters 1-2 (Venice VR)
CHILE
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)
CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN
Vivian QU, Jia nian hua (Angels Wear White) (Venezia 74)
MI Li, Shi meng lao ren (The Dream Collector) (Venice VR)
QING Shao, Chuang (In the Pictures) (Venice VR)
TSAI Ming-liang, Jia zai lanre si (The Deserted) (Venice VR)
ZHANG Peibin, Free Whale (Venice VR)
COLOMBIA
Juan Sebastian MESA BEDOYA, Tierra mojada (Orizzonti – Short Films)
CONGO
Daniel McCABE, This is Congo (Out of Competition)
CYPRUS
Myrsini ARISTIDOU, Apia (Aria) (Orizzonti – Short Films)
DENMARK
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
Uri KRANOT, Michelle KRANOT, Nothing Happens (Venice VR)
David WEDEL, Hver Sin Stilhed (Separate Silences) (Venice VR)
FRANCE
Ziad DOUEIRI, L’insulte (Venezia 74)
Robert GUÉDIGUIAN, La villa (Venezia 74)
Abdellatif KECHICHE, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (Venezia 74)
Xavier LEGRAND, Jusqu’à la garde (Venezia 74)
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)
Vivian QU, Jia nian hua (Angels Wear White) (Venezia 74)
Rachid HAMI, La mélodie (Out of Competition)
Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)
Gilles BOURDOS, Espèces Menacées (Orizzonti)
Lucien CASTAING-TAYLOR, Verena PARAVEL, Caniba (Orizzonti)
Sofia DJAMA, Les bienheureux (Orizzonti)
Anne FONTAINE, Marvin (Orizzonti)
Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Orizzonti)
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)
Damien MANIVEL, IGARASHI Kohei, La nuit où j’ai nagé – Oyogisugita yoru (Orizzonti)
Myrsini ARISTIDOU, Apia (Aria) (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Céline DEVAUX, Gros Chagrin (Orizzonti – Short Films)
João Paulo MIRANDA MARÌA, Meninas formicida (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
François TROUKENS, Jean-François HENSGENS, Tueurs (Cinema nel giardino)
Charles AYATS, Marc Antoine MATHIEU, Sens – Part 1 (Venice VR – VPB)
Jerome BLANQUET, Alteration (Venice VR – VPB)
Mathias CHELEBOURG, Alice, The Virtual Reality Play (Venice VR)
Camille DUVELLEROY, Isabelle FOUCRIER, ON/OFF (Venice VR – BCC)
Uri KRANOT, Michelle KRANOT, Nothing Happens (Venice VR)
Mathieu PRADAT, Proxima (Venice VR)
François VAUTIER, I Saw The Future (Venice VR)
Selma Jean DELL’OLIO, La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Emmanuel HAMON, L’Utopie des images de la Révolution russe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
GERMANY
AI Weiwei, Human Flow (Venezia 74)
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)
Rick OSTERMANN, Krieg (Orizzonti)
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
Elwira NIEWIERA, The Prince and the Dybbuk (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Boris HARS-TSCHACHOTIN, This is the War Room! (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
GREAT BRITAIN
Andrew HAIGH, Lean on Pete (Venezia 74)
Martin McDONAGH, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Venezia 74)
David BATTY, My Generation (Out of Competition)
Stephen FREARS, Victoria & Abdul (Out of Competition)
Lysander ASHTON, Leo WARNER, My Name Is Peter Stillman (Venice VR)
Romain CHASSAING, Naive New Beaters “Heal Tomorrow” (Venice VR – VPB)
Richard MILLS, Kim-Leigh PONTIN, Nefertiti (Venice VR)
Edward ROBLES, Dispatch (Venice VR)
Jordan TANNAHILL, Draw Me Close, Chapters 1-2 (Venice VR)
GREECE
Efthimis KOSEMUND SANIDIS, Astrometal (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Yorgos ZOIS, 8TH Continent (Orizzonti – Short Films – Out of Competition)
IRAN
Ali ASGARI, Napadid Shodan (Disappearance) (Orizzonti)
Vahid JALILVAND, Bedoune tarikh, bedoune emza (No Date, No Signature) (Orizzonti)
ISLAND
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
ISRAEL
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Tzahi GRAD, Ha Ben Dod (The Cousin) (Orizzonti)
Amichai GREENBERG, Ha Edut (The Testament) (Orizzonti)
ITALY
Abdellatif KECHICHE, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno (Venezia 74)
MANETTI Bros., Ammore e malavita (Venezia 74)
Andrea PALLAORO, Hannah (Venezia 74)
Sebastiano RISO, Una famiglia (Venezia 74)
Paolo VIRZÌ, The Leisure Seeker (Venezia 74)
Gianni AMELIO, Casa d’altri (Out of Competition – Special Event)
Antonietta DE LILLO, Il signor Rotpeter (Out of Competition)
Abel FERRARA, Piazza Vittorio (Out of Competition)
Francesco PATIERNO, Diva! (Out of Competition)
Silvio SOLDINI, Il colore nascosto delle cose (Out of Competition)
Giovanni TOTARO, Happy Winter (Out of Competition)
Cosimo GOMEZ, Brutti e cattivi (Orizzonti)
Susanna NICCHIARELLI, Nico, 1988 (Orizzonti – Opening Film)
Alessandro RAK, Ivan CAPPIELLO, Marino GUARNIERI, Dario SANSONE, Gatta Cenerentola (Orizzonti)
Edoardo WINSPEARE, La vita in comune (Orizzonti)
Salvatore MEREU, Futuro prossimo (Orizzonti – Short Films – Out of Competition)
Alessandra PESCETTA, L’ombra della sposa (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Adriano VALERIO, Mon amour, mon ami (Orizzonti – Short Films)
Dario ALBERTINI, Manuel (Cinema nel giardino)
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
Bruno OLIVIERO, Nato a Casal di Principe (Cinema nel giardino)
Michele PLACIDO, Andrea MOLAIOLI, Giuseppe CAPOTONDI, Suburra – La Serie (Cinema nel giardino)
Flavio COSTA, Chromatica (Venice VR – BCC)
Giorgio FERRERO, Denoise (Beautiful Things) (Venice VR – BCC)
Enrico ROSATI, Gomorra VR – We Own The Streets (Venice VR)
Giorgio FERRERO, Beautiful Things (Biennale College – Cinema)
Stefano CONSIGLIO, Evviva Giuseppe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Selma Jean DELL’OLIO, La lucida follia di Marco Ferreri (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Mario SESTI, La voce di Fantozzi (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
Alessandro G.A. D’ALESSANDRO, Barbiana ’65 la lezione di Don Milani (Special Screenings)
Concita DE GREGORIO, Esmeralda CALABRIA, Lievito madre – Le ragazze del secolo scorso (Special Screenings)
JAPAN
KOREEDA Hirokazu, Sandome no satsujin (The Third Murder) (Venezia 74)
KITANO Takeshi, OUTRAGE CODA (Out of Competition – Closing Film)
Stephen NOMURA SCHIBLE, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Out of Competition)
Damien MANIVEL, IGARASHI Kohei, La nuit où j’ai nagé – Oyogisugita yoru (Orizzonti)
LEBANON
Ziad DOUEIRI, L’insulte (Venezia 74)
Mazen KHALED, Shaheed (Martyr) (Biennale College – Cinema)
LITHUANIA
Laurynas BAREISA, By the Pool (Orizzonti – Short Films)
MALAYSIA
Amanda Nell EU, Lagi Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu (It’s Easier to Raise Cattle) (Orizzonti – Short Films)
MOROCCO
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
MYANMAR
Sorayos PRAPAPAN, Awasarn Sound Man (Death of the Sound Man) (Orizzonti – Short Films)
NETHERLANDS
Michaël R. ROSKAM, Le Fidèle (Out of Competition)
Alireza KHATAMI, Los versos del olvido (Orizzonti)
POLAND
Hafsteinn Gunnar SIGURÐSSON, Undir trénu (Under the Tree) (Orizzonti)
Elwira NIEWIERA, The Prince and the Dybbuk (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
QATAR
Ali ASGARI, Napadid Shodan (Disappearance) (Orizzonti)
SOUTH KOREA
Gina KIM, Dongducheon (Bloodless) (Venice VR)
SPAIN
Fernando LEÓN DE ARANOA, Loving Pablo (Out of Competition)
Bruno OLIVIERO, Nato a Casal di Principe (Cinema nel giardino)
Manuel ABRAMOVICH, Años luz (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
SWITZERLAND
Samuel MAOZ, Foxtrot (Venezia 74)
Silvio SOLDINI, Il colore nascosto delle cose (Out of Competition)
Rä DI MARTINO, Controfigura (Cinema nel giardino)
Stefano CONSIGLIO, Evviva Giuseppe (Venice Classics – Documentaries)
THAILANDIA
Sorayos PRAPAPAN, Awasarn Sound Man (Death of the Sound Man) (Orizzonti – Short Films)
UNITED STATES
AI Weiwei, Human Flow (Venezia 74)
Darren ARONOFSKY, mother! (Venezia 74)
George CLOONEY, Suburbicon (Venezia 74)
Guillermo DEL TORO, The Shape of Water (Venezia 74)
Alexander PAYNE, Downsizing (Venezia 74 – Opening Film)
Paul SCHRADER, First Reformed (Venezia 74)
Frederick WISEMAN, EX LIBRIS – The New York Public Library (Venezia 74)
Jon ALPERT, Cuba and the Cameraman (Out of Competition)
Ritesh BATRA, Our Souls at Night (Out of Competition)
William FRIEDKIN, The Devil and Father Amorth (Out of Competition)
Jerry KRAMER, Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller (Out of Competition – Special Event)
John LANDIS, Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D (Out of Competition – Special Event)
Errol MORRIS, Wormwood (Out of Competition)
Stephen NOMURA SCHIBLE, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Out of Competition)
Chris SMITH, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton (Out of Competition)
James TOBACK, The Private Life of a Modern Woman (Out of Competition)
S. Craig ZAHLER, Brawl in Cell Block 99 (Out of Competition)
Nancy BUIRSKI, The Rape of Recy Taylor (Orizzonti)
Kate MULLEAVY, Laura MULLEAVY, Woodshock (Cinema nel giardino)
Nicolás ALCALÁ, MELITA (Venice VR)
Laurie ANDERSON, HUANG Hsin-chien, La camera insabbiata (Venice VR)
Gabo ARORA, The Last Goodbye (Venice VR)
Eugene YK CHUNG, Arden’s Wake (Expanded) (Venice VR)
Nonny DE LA PEÑA, Greenland Melting (Venice VR)
Gina KIM, Dongducheon (Bloodless) (Venice VR)
Rafael PAVÓN, Nicolás ALCALÁ, Snatch VR Heist Experience (Venice VR)
Edward ROBLES, Dispatch (Venice VR)
Josema ROIG, The Argos File (Venice VR)
Guy SHEMERDINE, Mule (Venice VR – VPB)
Saschka UNSELD, Dear Angelica (Venice VR – Best of)
URUGUAY
Pablo GIORGELLI, Invisible (Orizzonti)
La 74. Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica, diretta da Alberto Barbera e organizzata dalla Biennale di Venezia presieduta da Paolo Baratta, si terrà dal 30 agosto – 9 settembre 2017.