La questione è stata poi smentita e circostanziata dallo stesso Spielberg (trovate maggiori dettagli in questo articolo).
Adesso, grazie alle note stampa inviate ai siti statunitensi, vi possiamo fornire l’elenco delle varie compagnie che hanno collaborato con la Warner Bros. per tutte le easter egg presenti nell’attesissimo blockbuster.
Eccolo qua sotto:
- Atari Properties courtesy of Atari Interactive, Inc.
- Courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks LLC
- Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment
- Courtesy of Capcom U.S.A., Inc./Capcom Co., Ltd.
- Courtesy of CBS Television Studios
- Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.
- Courtesy of Electronic Arts
- Courtesy of Gearbox Software
- Courtesy of Hasbro, Inc.
- Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company, Inc.
- Courtesy of Kodansha Ltd.
- Courtesy of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.
- Courtesy of Mattel, Inc.
- Courtesy of MGM Media Licensing
- Courtesy of Microsoft Corporation
- The Estate of Toshiro Mifune and Mifune Productions
- Courtesy of Mojang AB
- Courtesy of Nickelodeon & Viacom Media Networks
- “War of the Worlds” courtesy of Paramount Pictures
- Courtesy of Rare Ltd.
- Courtesy of Sanrio Company, Ltd.
- Sonic the Hedgehog courtesy of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Courtesy of Sesame Workshop
- Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures
- Courtesy of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Courtesy of Sunrise, Inc.
- Robot B9 from “Lost in Space” appears courtesy of Legend Pictures, LLC Licensed by Synthesis Entertainment Courtesy of Tatsunoko Production
- Mechagodzilla licensed by Toho Company Limited
- Courtesy of The Topps Company, Inc.
- Serenity, Dropship, and other Fox Properties courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing LLC
- Courtesy of Valve Corporation
- Courtesy of WEP LLC
- Dungeons & Dragons courtesy of Wizards of the Coast
Ready Player One vede nel cast Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke (Samantha Evelyn Cook/Art3mis), Ben Mendelsohn (Nolan Sorrento), Simon Pegg (Ogden Morrow), T.J. Miller (iR0k), Win Morisaki (Daito), Philip Zhao (Shoto) e Mark Rylance (James Halliday).
L’opera scritta da Ernest Cline, ambientata nel 2045, descrive un pianeta Terra inquinato, sovrappopolato e privo di fonte energetiche. L’unico svago per la popolazione terrestre si trova in un universo virtuale chiamato OASIS.
Ecco la sinossi:
Nel 2045, anno in cui il mondo sta per collassare sull’orlo del caos, le persone hanno trovato la salvezza nell’OASIS, un enorme universo di realtà virtuale creato dal brillante ed eccentrico James Halliday (Mark Rylance). A seguito della morte di Halliday, la sua immensa fortuna andrà in dote a colui che per primo troverà un Easter egg nascosto da qualche parte all’interno dell’OASIS, dando il via ad una gara che coinvolgerà il mondo intero. Quando un improbabile giovane eroe di nome Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) deciderà di prendere parte alla gara, verrà coinvolto in una vertiginosa caccia al tesoro in questo fantastico universo fatto di misteri, scoperte sensazionali e pericoli.
Prodotto da Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures e DreamWorks Pictures, Ready Player One vede alla produzione Donald De Line (con la sua De Line Pictures), Dan Farah e Kristie Macosko Krieger. Bruce Berman figura come produttore esecutivo.
L’uscita è prevista per il 28 marzo 2018.
FONTE: via CBM
