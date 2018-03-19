Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Qualche giorno fa, un report errato su, il nuovo film diin uscita il 28 marzo, ha contribuito a generare un po di “maretta”. Stando al suddetto, sembrava che la Disney non avesse consentito al leggendario filmmaker la possibilità di inserire riferimenti starwarsiani nella pellicola.

La questione è stata poi smentita e circostanziata dallo stesso Spielberg (trovate maggiori dettagli in questo articolo).

Adesso, grazie alle note stampa inviate ai siti statunitensi, vi possiamo fornire l’elenco delle varie compagnie che hanno collaborato con la Warner Bros. per tutte le easter egg presenti nell’attesissimo blockbuster.

Eccolo qua sotto:

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Ready Player One vede nel cast Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke (Samantha Evelyn Cook/Art3mis), Ben Mendelsohn (Nolan Sorrento), Simon Pegg (Ogden Morrow), T.J. Miller (iR0k), Win Morisaki (Daito), Philip Zhao (Shoto) e Mark Rylance (James Halliday).

L’opera scritta da Ernest Cline, ambientata nel 2045, descrive un pianeta Terra inquinato, sovrappopolato e privo di fonte energetiche. L’unico svago per la popolazione terrestre si trova in un universo virtuale chiamato OASIS.

Ecco la sinossi:

Nel 2045, anno in cui il mondo sta per collassare sull’orlo del caos, le persone hanno trovato la salvezza nell’OASIS, un enorme universo di realtà virtuale creato dal brillante ed eccentrico James Halliday (Mark Rylance). A seguito della morte di Halliday, la sua immensa fortuna andrà in dote a colui che per primo troverà un Easter egg nascosto da qualche parte all’interno dell’OASIS, dando il via ad una gara che coinvolgerà il mondo intero. Quando un improbabile giovane eroe di nome Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) deciderà di prendere parte alla gara, verrà coinvolto in una vertiginosa caccia al tesoro in questo fantastico universo fatto di misteri, scoperte sensazionali e pericoli.