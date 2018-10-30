Tramite Instagram Dwayne Johnson ci offre un nuovo sguardo a Hobbs & Shaw, lo spin-off di Fast&Furious diretto da David Leitch (regista di Deadpool 2) incentrato sui personaggi dell’agente dei servizi segreti diplomatici Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) e sull’assassino Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

La foto, che potete vedere qua sotto, ci offre un primo sguardo a Vanessa Kirby nei panni di Hattie Shaw, sorella di Deckard Shaw.

Ecco lo scatto:

 

 

Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend. Meet “Hattie Shaw” played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby. Hattie loves the following/ Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order. Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs. His pain 😈 makes me very happy. But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin’ a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step. #HattieShaw #MI6BadAss #TequilaDrinkerWithHobbs HOBBS & SHAW 🥃

L’uscita è fissata per il 26 luglio 2019.