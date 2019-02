View this post on Instagram

HOBBS & SHAW – ✌🏾out. My gratitude runs deep in sayin’ this goodbye. To EVERYONE who committed their talents and time to making our movie as great as it can be and for putting their trust in me to help drive this passion project forward – THANK YOU. This production will always be more than a movie to me. It’s represents a soul, a DNA, a toughness, a perseverance and a CULTURE. I love you all and a big fa’afetai tele lava again for trusting me on this one. Audience always comes first… and they’re gonna have a fucking blast! 😈👊🏾 #ThatsAWrap #HobbsAndShaw #Culture AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE @sevenbucksprod