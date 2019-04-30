C’è anche l’italiana Alice Rohrwacher tra i membri della giuria: affiancherà Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Enki Bilal, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos e Paweł Pawlikowski.
“La giuria di Cannes è invitata a vedere film diretti dai più grandi filmmaker del nostro tempo – cosa che accadrà anche quest’anno,” hanno commentato Pierre Lescure e Thierry Frémaux. “Ogni regista del Concorso, a sua volta, deve sapere che verrà valutato da grandi artisti – e accadrà anche quest’anno!”
Ricordiamo che al momento non è ancora confermata la presenza di C’Era una Volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino: Fremaux ha un “posto libero” per la pellicola qualora fosse pronta, è anche possibile che venga realizzato un evento legato al film senza presentare il prodotto finito. Vi terremo aggiornati in merito.
Nel frattempo sono stati presentate le lineup delle sezioni collaterali Semaine de la Critique e Quinzaine des Réalisateurs.
Da notare la presenza nella Quinzaine di The Lighthouse, il nuovo film di Robert Eggers (The Witch) con Willem Dafoe e Robert Pattinson girato in bianco e nero, e il cortometraggio di 35 minuti The Staggering Girl, diretto da Luca Guadagnino per Valentino. Il film di Guadagnino è l’unico altro titolo italiano dopo Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio (in concorso).
Nella Quinzaine verranno presentati:
LUNGOMETRAGGI
“Alice and the Mayor,” Nicolas Pariser
“And Then We Danced,” Levan Akin
“The Halt,” Lav Diaz
“Song Without a Name,” Melina León
“Deerskin,” Quentin Dupieux
“Ghost Tropic,” Bas Devos
“Give Me Liberty,” Kirill Mikhanovsky
“First Love,” Takashi Miike
“To Live to Sing,” Johnny Ma
“Dogs Don’t Wear Pants,” Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää
“The Lighthouse,” Robert Eggers
“Lillian,” Andreas Horwath
“Oļeg,” Juris Kursietis
“Blow it to Bits,” Lech Kowalski
“Les Particules,” Blaise Harrison
“The Orphanage,” Shahrbanoo Sadat
“Perdrix,” Erwan Le Duc
“For the Money,” Alejo Moguillansky
“Sick Sick Sick,” Alice Furtado
“Tlamess,” Ala Eddine Slim
“An Easy Girl,” Rebecca Zlotowski
“Wounds,” Babak Anvari
“Yves,” Benoît Forgeard
“Zombi Child,” Bertrand Bonello
PROIEZIONI SPECIALI
“Red 11” and Masterclass with Robert Rodriguez
“The Staggering Girl,” Luca Guadagnino
CORTI
“Two Sisters Who Are Not Sisters,” Beatrice Gibson
“The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady,” Gabriel Abrantes
“Grand Bouquet,” Nao Yoshigai
“Stay Awake, Be Ready,” An Pham Thien
“Je te tiens,” Sergio Caballero
“Movements,” Dahee Jeong
“Olla,” Ariane Labed
“Piece of Meat,” Jerrold Chong & Huang Junxiang
“Ghost Pleasure,” Morgan Simon
“That Which Is to Come Is Just a Promise,” Flatform
Nella Semaine verranno presentati:
PROIEZIONI SPECIALI, LUNGOMETRAGGI
“Litigante,” dir: Franco Lolli (Opening Film)
“Heroes Don’t Die,” dir: Aude Léa Rapin
“Tu Mérites Un Amour,” dir: Hafsia Herzi
“Dwelling In The Fuchun Mountains,” dir: Gu Xiaogang (Closing Film)
PROIEZIONI SPECIALI, CORTI
“Demonic,” dir: Pia Borg
“Naptha,” dir: Moin Hussain
“Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experience As They Come To You,” dir: Brandon Cronenberg
“Invisible Hero,” dir: Cristèle Alves Meira
“Tenzo,” dir: Katsuya Tomita
CONCORSO, LUNGOMETRAGGI
“About Lelia,” dir: Amin Sidi-Boumédiène
“Land Of Ashes,” dir: Sofía Quirós Ubeda
“A White, White Day,” dir: Hlynur Pálmason
“I Lost My Body,” dir: Jérémy Clapin
“Our Mothers,” dir: César Diaz
“The Unknown Saint,” dir: Alaa Eddine Aljem
“Vivarium,” dir: Lorcan Finnegan
CONCORSO, CORTI
“Party Day,” dir: Sofia Bost
“The Trap,” dir: Nada Riyadh
“Ikki Illa Meint,” dir: Andrias Høgenni
“Journey Through A Body,” dir: Camille Degeye
“Community Gardens,” dir: Vytautas Katkus
“Lucia En El Limbo,” dir: Valentina Maurel
“The Manila Lover,” dir: Johanna Pyykko
“Tuesday From 8 To 6,” dir: Cecilia de Arce
“She Runs,” dir: Qiu Yang
“The Last Trip To The Seaside,” dir: Adi Voicu
- Cannes 72: Bellocchio, Malick, Dolan in gara, ecco tutti i film del Festival
- Cannes 2019: la selezione acceca di nomi ma in realtà si salva per un pelo
Il festival di Cannes si terrà invece dal 14 al 25 maggio.
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 34,98
- Prezzo: EUR 12,69Da: EUR 16,69
- Prezzo: EUR 16,85Da: EUR 24,99
- Prezzo: EUR 10,95Da: EUR 14,95
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.