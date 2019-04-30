tempo di lettura 3'

A due settimane dall’inizio della 72esima edizione del, è stata finalmente rivelata la giuria del Concorso guidata da Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu.

C’è anche l’italiana Alice Rohrwacher tra i membri della giuria: affiancherà Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Enki Bilal, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos e Paweł Pawlikowski.

“La giuria di Cannes è invitata a vedere film diretti dai più grandi filmmaker del nostro tempo – cosa che accadrà anche quest’anno,” hanno commentato Pierre Lescure e Thierry Frémaux. “Ogni regista del Concorso, a sua volta, deve sapere che verrà valutato da grandi artisti – e accadrà anche quest’anno!”

Ricordiamo che al momento non è ancora confermata la presenza di C’Era una Volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino: Fremaux ha un “posto libero” per la pellicola qualora fosse pronta, è anche possibile che venga realizzato un evento legato al film senza presentare il prodotto finito. Vi terremo aggiornati in merito.

Nel frattempo sono stati presentate le lineup delle sezioni collaterali Semaine de la Critique e Quinzaine des Réalisateurs.

Da notare la presenza nella Quinzaine di The Lighthouse, il nuovo film di Robert Eggers (The Witch) con Willem Dafoe e Robert Pattinson girato in bianco e nero, e il cortometraggio di 35 minuti The Staggering Girl, diretto da Luca Guadagnino per Valentino. Il film di Guadagnino è l’unico altro titolo italiano dopo Il Traditore di Marco Bellocchio (in concorso).

Nella Quinzaine verranno presentati:

LUNGOMETRAGGI

“Alice and the Mayor,” Nicolas Pariser

“And Then We Danced,” Levan Akin

“The Halt,” Lav Diaz

“Song Without a Name,” Melina León

“Deerskin,” Quentin Dupieux

“Ghost Tropic,” Bas Devos

“Give Me Liberty,” Kirill Mikhanovsky

“First Love,” Takashi Miike

“To Live to Sing,” Johnny Ma

“Dogs Don’t Wear Pants,” Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää

“The Lighthouse,” Robert Eggers

“Lillian,” Andreas Horwath

“Oļeg,” Juris Kursietis

“Blow it to Bits,” Lech Kowalski

“Les Particules,” Blaise Harrison

“The Orphanage,” Shahrbanoo Sadat

“Perdrix,” Erwan Le Duc

“For the Money,” Alejo Moguillansky

“Sick Sick Sick,” Alice Furtado

“Tlamess,” Ala Eddine Slim

“An Easy Girl,” Rebecca Zlotowski

“Wounds,” Babak Anvari

“Yves,” Benoît Forgeard

“Zombi Child,” Bertrand Bonello

PROIEZIONI SPECIALI

“Red 11” and Masterclass with Robert Rodriguez

“The Staggering Girl,” Luca Guadagnino

CORTI

“Two Sisters Who Are Not Sisters,” Beatrice Gibson

“The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady,” Gabriel Abrantes

“Grand Bouquet,” Nao Yoshigai

“Stay Awake, Be Ready,” An Pham Thien

“Je te tiens,” Sergio Caballero

“Movements,” Dahee Jeong

“Olla,” Ariane Labed

“Piece of Meat,” Jerrold Chong & Huang Junxiang

“Ghost Pleasure,” Morgan Simon

“That Which Is to Come Is Just a Promise,” Flatform