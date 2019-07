View this post on Instagram

Showdown of the Summer. A lil’ exclusive behind the scenes from @hobbsandshaw. I’m pumped for you to see this epic finale with myself and @jasonstatham. The biggest showdown with the greatest and most powerful villain the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen – @idriselba. Truthfully, I don’t need cable to toss fools up😜#WarTime HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND 🌎