Ladies & gents the newest member to our @hobbsandshaw team, former Special Forces war veteran, but now known as “AIR MARSHAL DINKLEY” at your service 😂💪🏾👏🏾👏🏾 So gratifying knowing audiences EXPLODE with laughter and joy when @kevinhart4real makes his surprise debut in our film. My goal with Hobbs & Shaw was to create new characters for the audience to have a blast with as well as create new opportunities for other great actors to come in and create, work hard and have the best time doing it. From my brothers @kevinhart4real & @idriselba to @vanessa__kirby to @romanreigns to Cliff Curtis to @elianasua_ to of course the one and the only, Deadpool💀 himself, @vancityreynolds – we had a blast and just wanted to deliver something cool and fun for the audience. And if we become the #1 movie in the world again, then Air Marshall DINKLEY should take all the credit 😂🤙🏾🤦🏽‍♂️ Enjoy the movie this weekend and thanks everyone for your support ~ dj