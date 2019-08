View this post on Instagram

🥃💀 A #HobbsAndShaw delight when audiences go ape shit with laughs & joy when @vancityreynolds comes on screen as Hobbs’ surprise partner “Agent Locke” of the CIA – who’s known for stabbing bad guys in the chest with a brick 🧱 I’ve known this brilliant SOB for years and we jumped at the opportunity to mash up our tequila and gin chemistry to deliver some magic for the audience. Thanks RR for helping make our lil’ spin-off movie, the #1 movie in the world. Fans love it, so we’ve done our job, brother. #TequilaAndGin #ForTheMFnWin #HobbsAndLocke 🥃💀