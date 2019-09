UNIVERSAL is going all-in with UNTITLED EVENT FILMS–who can blame 'em…they're events and the marketplace demands more untitled films than ever these days.

UNTITLED DREAMWORKS 9/23/22

UNTITLED BLUMHOUSE 5/13/22 & 10/14/22

UNTITLED EVENT 4/16/21 & 8/12/22

— Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) September 5, 2019