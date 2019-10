Deadline ha infatti riportato esattamente cosa abbia detto Francis Ford Coppola al festival Lumière di Lione, quando ha parlato in difesa di Martin Scorsese (il quale già a sua volta aveva chiarito che il suo parere non è così estremo come riportato inizialmente). Sia chiaro, non hanno cambiato idea né le nuove rivelazioni fanno pensare che il loro pensiero fosse completamente diverso. Rimane il fatto che hanno parlato con preoccupazione della tendenza del cinema americano a colonizzare le sale con i franchise. Ma la maniera in cui l’hanno fatto (in particolare Coppola) appare ben più mitigata ora che possiamo leggerla come era.

Vista la spinosità della questione e il fatto che il problema è nato da una cattiva traduzione vi riportiamo lo sbobinato originale (così lo ha presentato Deadline) e dopo qualche considerazione su cosa dica.

QUESTION: Francis, do you agree with your friend Martin Scorsese that Marvel films are not true cinema?

COPPOLA: You know I’m sure you’re extracting from whatever Martin said. The gist of his statement. If you asked him is there is cinematic talent, cinematic expression, is there great even work in certain Marvel films, he would say yes. But what his point his, is that the concept of the Marvel film which has eaten up all the oxygen, which is to say the resources is not really is more of a theme park ride than what we would call cinema. Yes, I agree with him. (Pause for translation) But also television commercials is cinema – but is it a beautiful form of cinema? No.

QUESTION: How come there is no new new Hollywood so to speak today, considering the state of things of political turmoil you are describing?

COPPOLA: Well you know because of the lack of risk in the production. Marty Scorsese says that the Marvel picture is not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. Arguably, I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again, which is the Marvel movies. A thing that has no risk to it, I’ve said before, making a film without risk is like making a baby without sex. Part of it is risk, and that’s what make it so interesting, that’s why we learn so much when it’s made.

Also, there is a philosophy that a person of riches can be just or unjust. It’s very important when you talk about it. To gain riches unjustly, just uses up, it doesn’t contribute. Wealth is only what is just, what brings more to the society. Cinema is the same way. Real cinema brings something, a wonderful gift to society. It doesn’t just take money and make people rich. That’s despicable. (Pause for translation) So Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema, he didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just said it is.”