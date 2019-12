Spoke with Quentin Tarantino last night, wanted to know his top films of 2019, here they are:

1) #TheIrishman

2) #Crawl

3) #DoctorSleephttps://t.co/znrHDKkwvh pic.twitter.com/hPZEdpV0BZ

