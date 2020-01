Argento’s Suspiria gave me a trauma in my childhood and that wound led me to the world of creativity. Luca Guadagnino had the similar trauma in his childhood who has reconstructed the new one. His Suspiria also gave you a similar type of trauma. Don’t go with ur date, go alone! pic.twitter.com/svfAQa4mxr

