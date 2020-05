"Your overconfidence is your weakness"-"Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny"-"Who's the more foolish…the fool or the fool who follows him?" (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy https://t.co/j0zNNWL4TC pic.twitter.com/7BkDx9om2J

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 7, 2020