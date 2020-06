View this post on Instagram

While XY Studios were a huge gift to the production design of MULAN, it lacked one crucial thing – a killer establishing shot of the Imperial Palace. We needed stairs – the more dramatic the better – for a couple of essential moments in the movie. We found them Hengdien, in Zhejiang province. We were very inspired by the amazing shot on these stairs at beginning of ‘Hero’, but knew we need an iconic shot of our own. Here’s Mandy @mandywalkerdp masterminding such a shot on one of our many location scouts, and the drone which eventually captured it. My strong advice would be to experience the shot on the largest possible screen. It’s super cool. #mulan #disney #yifei_cc #warrior #loyalbravetrue 🌸