I loved the first Hunger Games novel and vividly remember its description of 16-yr-old Katniss Everdeen as “slender with black hair and olive skin." When meeting the producer about possibly directing it, I said that while reading the book I always imagined Naya Rivera as Katniss.

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 14, 2020