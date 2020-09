So in Dec 2018 we called out McKinsey for holding a corporate retreat in Xinjiang. But what Disney did by filming Mulan in the epicenter of the Xinjiang detention camp network —and then thanking the security forces there in the credits — is on an entirely different level. https://t.co/gSHYljuTyv

— Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) September 7, 2020