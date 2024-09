The Life of Chuck vince a sorpresa il premio del pubblico a Toronto: lo rivedremo agli Oscar?

Documentary Award: THE TRAGICALLY HIP NO DRESS REHEARSAL (dir. Mike Downie) – Runners-Up: WILL & HARPER & YOUR TOMORROW

NETPAC Award: THE LAST OF THE SEA WOMEN (dir. Sue Kim)

Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Short Film: ARE YOU SCARED TO BE YOURSELF BECAUSE YOU THINK THAT YOU MIGHT FAIL? (dir. Bec Pecaut)