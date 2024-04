Universal shows off unfinished footage from #Twisters at #CinemaCon:

A rodeo is disrupted by a gigantic tornado. Bulls and horses run wild. A pick up truck is sucked up into the sky.

Glen Powell assembles a crew of storm chasers as multiple tornados break out. "Sometimes the… pic.twitter.com/pUBmRI0GEt

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 11, 2024