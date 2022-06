Christopher Landon Writing-Directing ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake for Amblin – The Hollywood Reporter I’m either the most qualified or the absolute worst person for this job since I am DEATHLY AFRAID OF SPIDERS. So Excited to work with Amblin and James Wan. https://t.co/0pvQtxvoja

