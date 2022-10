Black Adam: le prime reazioni social al film con The Rock!

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI

— My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022