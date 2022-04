BREAKING: the Hawaii couple who filed the temporary restraining order against #TheFlash star Ezra Miller filed a Motion to Dismiss the case w/ prejudice & the court granted it.

A dismissal w/ prejudice means a plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Y55TqA8sP5

