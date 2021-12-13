Ecco quindi che oggi sono state annunciate le nomination, divise come sempre tra serie tv e film, che la HFPA si affretta a sottolineare “non contengono solamente titoli che sono stati proposti”, forse perché alcuni studios non li hanno proposti spontaneamente, “ma chi ha chiesto di essere considerato solo per alcune categorie è stato accontentato”. Ad annunciarle, Helen Hoehne (presidente dell’HFPA) assieme a uno Snoop Dogg che ha fatto una certa fatica a pronunciare correttamente i nomi di persone come Denis Villeneuve e persino Ben Affleck.

Belfast e Il potere del cane guidano la lista con sette nomination. Seguono Licorice Pizza, King Richard, West Side Story e Don’t Look Up con quattro, Dune e Being the Ricardos con tre, Cyrano, The Lost Daughter, Tick Tick Boom, Madres Paralelas e CODA con due. Ci sono poi i film che hanno ottenuto una sola nomination, come da tradizione dei Globe, semplicemente per un’interpretazione: Lady Gaga per House of Gucci, Jessica Chastain per Gli occhi di Tammy Faye, Kristen Stewart per Spencer, Denzel Washington per The Tragedy of Macbeth. Tra i nominati come miglior film straniero c’è anche È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino.

Sarà difficile tenere conto dell’influenza che i Globe potrebbero avere quest’anno sull’Academy, vista la diffidenza degli studios a sfruttare la visibilità di un premio considerato, almeno per ora, ancora “tossico”. Intanto, ecco i nominati sul fronte cinema:

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple)

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God” – È stata la mano di Dio

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers” – Madres Paralelas

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”