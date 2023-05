Found an interesting video of "Lilo and Stitch" filming.

-Director Dean Fleischer Camp (Aloha shirt and Jeans)

-“The Ice Cream Guy" in a black tank top????

-Some big black thing "Climbing" down the tree.

So far this movie isn't looking like a shot for shot remake of the cartoon. pic.twitter.com/VH8bNrMu3Z

— Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 9, 2023