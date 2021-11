The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming to @DisneyPlus in Fall 2022. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/ypbdXRudCW

— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 12, 2021