#TurningRed is so, so wonderful. Co-writer/director Domee Shi is the real deal, a filmmaker who fearlessly breaks new ground both in terms of storytelling and design. This movie is just as much fun as you've imagined, and way more emotional/spiritual than you could have dreamed💖 pic.twitter.com/gPMHD1cxbV

— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 21, 2022