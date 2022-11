Saw 10: ecco Tobin Bell nelle prime foto dal set

I'm sure most of you are aware but #SawX is halfway through the 2nd week of filming! Here's a 1st look at @officialtobin reprising THAT legendary role. The young boy is played by none other than Producer Mark Burg's son. The 2nd photo was taken last week. Who's excited for more? pic.twitter.com/7LnHwnpg4S

— SAW X🍥 (@sawspace) November 17, 2022