Si fa sempre più sostanziosa la lista di progetti che, a dispetto dello sciopero degli attori, hanno ricevuto un permesso provvisorio per continuare a girare.
La condizione, come noto, è che i film e le serie in questione siano prodotte da organi che non hanno alcuna affiliazione con l’Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Alla lista, che trovate integralmente qui di seguito, si sono aggiunti anche The Watchers di Ishana Night Shyamalan, con Dakota Fanning, e Don’t Move prodotto da Sam Raimi.
|ID produzione
|Titolo della produzione
|Firmatari
|Data di autorizzazione
|00557718
|Aguadilla
|Abla Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558722
|Anniversary
|Anniversary US Productions, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00556657
|Armadilla
|Armadilla LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557009
|Beneath the Grass
|Beneath the Grass Film LLC
|7/16/2023
|A0331397
|Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
|X Factor S2 LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556831
|Beyond The Walls
|Beyond The Walls Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00558253
|Bob Trevino Likes It
|Chosen Family, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558258
|Bride Hard
|Bride Hard Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00555863
|Cafone, The
|Suburbanite Productions, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00553609
|Chosen, The (23/24)
|The Chosen Texas, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557550
|Death Of A Unicorne
|Monoceros Media LLC
|7/16/2023
|00555298
|Desert, A
|Capes and Fog LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557411
|Don’t Move
|Dont Move UT LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558096
|Dream Devil
|Outhouse Production Films LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557523
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny Productions, LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556869
|Exhibiting Forgiveness
|Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.
|7/18/2023
|00555874
|F-PLUS
|SWEN STUDIOS, INC.
|7/17/2023
|00557350
|Flight Risk
|Flight Risk Productions, Inc.
|7/16/2023
|00541818
|Ganymede
|Ganymede Film, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557724
|Greatest Ever, The
|THE GREATEST EVER LLC
|7/16/2023
|00556352
|Ick
|ICK Productions, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557680
|Isaac
|Isaac Productions LLC
|7/18/2023
|00557973
|Just Breathe
|Rockwood Champ LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557321
|King Ivory
|Magic Mark, LLC
|7/18/2023
|00553622
|Mother Mary
|Got a Little Sloppy LLC
|7/15/2023
|00524203
|Mother, May I?
|MMI Film LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558714
|Mourning Rock
|ZNZ Project LLC
|7/17/2023
|00557981
|Osiris
|It Hunts LLC
|7/16/2023
|00558622
|Paradise And Lunch
|PL Film LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556744
|Queen Of The Ring
|Ring Productions LLC
|7/15/2023
|00558294
|Ritual, The
|Rituality, LLC
|7/17/2023
|00556346
|Rivals of Amziah King
|Sad Abe’s Inc.
|7/14/2023
|00557757
|Sell Out
|The Benny Dink Movie LLC
|7/16/2023
|00552034
|Short Game, The
|Green Jacket Productions LLC
|7/17/2023
|00559834
|Sight Unseen (23/24)
|Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc.
|7/18/2023
|00556078
|Sod And Stubble
|Sod and Stubble LLC
|7/16/2023
|00557256
|Sound, The
|Sound Film, LLC
|7/16/2023
|00554189
|The killer’s game
|TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
|7/15/2023
|00553490
|Tower, The
|TheTowerFilm LLC
|7/15/2023
|00556254
|Transamazonia
|Cinema DeFacto
|7/17/2023
|00557596
|Untitled Rebuilding Project
|Crowded Table LLC
|7/18/2023
|00556977
|Watchers, The
|Hunched Lady Productions LLC
|7/18/2023
|00558019
|Week End Escape Project
|Grive Productions SARL
|7/18/2023
|00436018
|Weekend Escape
|Sean OByrne
|7/18/2023
|00554217
|Yellow Tie, The
|Oblique Media SRL
|7/17/2023
Fonte: Deadline
