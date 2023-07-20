Si fa sempre più sostanziosa la lista di progetti che, a dispetto dello sciopero degli attori, hanno ricevuto un permesso provvisorio per continuare a girare.

La condizione, come noto, è che i film e le serie in questione siano prodotte da organi che non hanno alcuna affiliazione con l’Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Alla lista, che trovate integralmente qui di seguito, si sono aggiunti anche The Watchers di Ishana Night Shyamalan, con Dakota Fanning, e Don’t Move prodotto da Sam Raimi.

ID produzioneTitolo della produzioneFirmatariData di autorizzazione
00557718AguadillaAbla Films LLC7/17/2023
00558722AnniversaryAnniversary US Productions, LLC7/18/2023
00556657ArmadillaArmadilla LLC7/17/2023
00557009Beneath the GrassBeneath the Grass Film LLC7/16/2023
A0331397Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)X Factor S2 LLC7/17/2023
00556831Beyond The WallsBeyond The Walls Film LLC7/17/2023
00558253Bob Trevino Likes ItChosen Family, LLC7/16/2023
00558258Bride HardBride Hard Films LLC7/17/2023
00555863Cafone, TheSuburbanite Productions, LLC7/17/2023
00553609Chosen, The (23/24)The Chosen Texas, LLC7/17/2023
00557550Death Of A UnicorneMonoceros Media LLC7/16/2023
00555298Desert, ACapes and Fog LLC7/17/2023
00557411Don’t MoveDont Move UT LLC7/18/2023
00558096Dream DevilOuthouse Production Films LLC7/17/2023
00557523Dust BunnyDust Bunny Productions, LLC7/15/2023
00556869Exhibiting ForgivenessExhibiting Forgiveness, Inc.7/18/2023
00555874F-PLUSSWEN STUDIOS, INC.7/17/2023
00557350Flight RiskFlight Risk Productions, Inc.7/16/2023
00541818GanymedeGanymede Film, LLC7/17/2023
00557724Greatest Ever, TheTHE GREATEST EVER LLC7/16/2023
00556352IckICK Productions, LLC7/16/2023
00557680IsaacIsaac Productions LLC7/18/2023
00557973Just BreatheRockwood Champ LLC7/16/2023
00557321King IvoryMagic Mark, LLC7/18/2023
00553622Mother MaryGot a Little Sloppy LLC7/15/2023
00524203Mother, May I?MMI Film LLC7/18/2023
00558714Mourning RockZNZ Project LLC7/17/2023
00557981OsirisIt Hunts LLC7/16/2023
00558622Paradise And LunchPL Film LLC7/17/2023
00556744Queen Of The RingRing Productions LLC7/15/2023
00558294Ritual, TheRituality, LLC7/17/2023
00556346Rivals of Amziah KingSad Abe’s Inc.7/14/2023
00557757Sell OutThe Benny Dink Movie LLC7/16/2023
00552034Short Game, TheGreen Jacket Productions LLC7/17/2023
00559834Sight Unseen (23/24)Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc.7/18/2023
00556078Sod And StubbleSod and Stubble LLC7/16/2023
00557256Sound, TheSound Film, LLC7/16/2023
00554189The killer’s gameTKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED7/15/2023
00553490Tower, TheTheTowerFilm LLC7/15/2023
00556254TransamazoniaCinema DeFacto7/17/2023
00557596Untitled Rebuilding ProjectCrowded Table LLC7/18/2023
00556977Watchers, TheHunched Lady Productions LLC7/18/2023
00558019Week End Escape ProjectGrive Productions SARL7/18/2023
00436018Weekend EscapeSean OByrne7/18/2023
00554217Yellow Tie, TheOblique Media SRL7/17/2023

Fonte: Deadline

