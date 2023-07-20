Si fa sempre più sostanziosa la lista di progetti che, a dispetto dello sciopero degli attori, hanno ricevuto un permesso provvisorio per continuare a girare.

La condizione, come noto, è che i film e le serie in questione siano prodotte da organi che non hanno alcuna affiliazione con l’Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Alla lista, che trovate integralmente qui di seguito, si sono aggiunti anche The Watchers di Ishana Night Shyamalan, con Dakota Fanning, e Don’t Move prodotto da Sam Raimi.

ID produzione Titolo della produzione Firmatari Data di autorizzazione 00557718 Aguadilla Abla Films LLC 7/17/2023 00558722 Anniversary Anniversary US Productions, LLC 7/18/2023 00556657 Armadilla Armadilla LLC 7/17/2023 00557009 Beneath the Grass Beneath the Grass Film LLC 7/16/2023 A0331397 Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24) X Factor S2 LLC 7/17/2023 00556831 Beyond The Walls Beyond The Walls Film LLC 7/17/2023 00558253 Bob Trevino Likes It Chosen Family, LLC 7/16/2023 00558258 Bride Hard Bride Hard Films LLC 7/17/2023 00555863 Cafone, The Suburbanite Productions, LLC 7/17/2023 00553609 Chosen, The (23/24) The Chosen Texas, LLC 7/17/2023 00557550 Death Of A Unicorne Monoceros Media LLC 7/16/2023 00555298 Desert, A Capes and Fog LLC 7/17/2023 00557411 Don’t Move Dont Move UT LLC 7/18/2023 00558096 Dream Devil Outhouse Production Films LLC 7/17/2023 00557523 Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Productions, LLC 7/15/2023 00556869 Exhibiting Forgiveness Exhibiting Forgiveness, Inc. 7/18/2023 00555874 F-PLUS SWEN STUDIOS, INC. 7/17/2023 00557350 Flight Risk Flight Risk Productions, Inc. 7/16/2023 00541818 Ganymede Ganymede Film, LLC 7/17/2023 00557724 Greatest Ever, The THE GREATEST EVER LLC 7/16/2023 00556352 Ick ICK Productions, LLC 7/16/2023 00557680 Isaac Isaac Productions LLC 7/18/2023 00557973 Just Breathe Rockwood Champ LLC 7/16/2023

00557321 King Ivory Magic Mark, LLC 7/18/2023 00553622 Mother Mary Got a Little Sloppy LLC 7/15/2023 00524203 Mother, May I? MMI Film LLC 7/18/2023 00558714 Mourning Rock ZNZ Project LLC 7/17/2023 00557981 Osiris It Hunts LLC 7/16/2023 00558622 Paradise And Lunch PL Film LLC 7/17/2023 00556744 Queen Of The Ring Ring Productions LLC 7/15/2023 00558294 Ritual, The Rituality, LLC 7/17/2023 00556346 Rivals of Amziah King Sad Abe’s Inc. 7/14/2023 00557757 Sell Out The Benny Dink Movie LLC 7/16/2023 00552034 Short Game, The Green Jacket Productions LLC 7/17/2023 00559834 Sight Unseen (23/24) Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc. 7/18/2023 00556078 Sod And Stubble Sod and Stubble LLC 7/16/2023 00557256 Sound, The Sound Film, LLC 7/16/2023 00554189 The killer’s game TKG PRODUCTIONS LIMITED 7/15/2023 00553490 Tower, The TheTowerFilm LLC 7/15/2023 00556254 Transamazonia Cinema DeFacto 7/17/2023 00557596 Untitled Rebuilding Project Crowded Table LLC 7/18/2023 00556977 Watchers, The Hunched Lady Productions LLC 7/18/2023 00558019 Week End Escape Project Grive Productions SARL 7/18/2023 00436018 Weekend Escape Sean OByrne 7/18/2023 00554217 Yellow Tie, The Oblique Media SRL 7/17/2023

Fonte: Deadline

