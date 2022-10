Trick ‘r Treat: il sequel è in fase di sviluppo

We can finally share the news! @Mike_Dougherty announced tonight that he’s in “active development” with @Legendary on the sequel for TRICK ‘R TREAT and that everyone wants it to happen. Get ready for more from Sam. #trickrtreat @trickrtreat @am_cinematheque pic.twitter.com/9BNEC13ZTg

— Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) October 2, 2022