Novelisations of the #DoctorWho 60th anniversary specials are coming! 🔷📚

'THE STAR BEAST', 'WILD BLUE YONDER' and 'THE GIGGLE' will join the Target range of books in January 2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cCl7nx9d0P

— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 14, 2023