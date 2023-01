Doctor Who: Jemma Redgrave e Aneurin Barnard nel cast

🚨 Cast announcements 🚨

UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho.

Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam. pic.twitter.com/OkDsuC2ZMh

