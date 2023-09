Matt Smith has arrived at the #BGCCharityDay 2023 representing @chooselove. He told us, “It’s been great to get involved today and help raise funds for such brilliant choices!” #CantorRelief #NeverForget #GiveBack #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/lZ4bhJJP5L

— BGC Charity Day (@BGCCharityDay) September 11, 2023