Emmy 2022: la vedova di Chadwick Boseman commenta la vittoria del premio

He put every part of himself into every role he ever took on. It was a true honor for Chad to receive a posthumous Creative Arts #Emmys Award for his voice work in @MarvelStudios’ @whatifofficial. 🙏🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/QjYj5TY9eu

— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 4, 2022