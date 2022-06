I hope we get more about Scott langs podcast in ant-man 3, maybe we could get another young heroes POV of the podcast in ironheart too if for example she listened to the iron man based episodes (if there was any) of Scott langs podcast 😂#MsMarvel #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania

— ᗢ Scarlet witch FC | Saw MoM #TeamWitch ᱬ (@itzfergi76) June 10, 2022