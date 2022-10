Licantropus: in un backstage scopriamo la realizzazione di un epico combattimento

Here’s a great video showing a rehearsal for our Hallway Fight in #werewolfbynight – our incredible stunt team, led by the great Casey O’Neill, brought their all for this shot which I had been thinking about since the start of production. Grateful for they’re talents and efforts! pic.twitter.com/cJCvfiRfXb

— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 29, 2022