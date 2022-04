We recently asked #OscarIssac who he thinks would win in a fight between #MoonKnight and #TheMandalorian — his answer: Moon Knight. Well, @PedroPascal1 has some thoughts (or should we say laughs) on that response… pic.twitter.com/1qzPcJddzZ

— REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) April 13, 2022